Building permits Feb 16, 2022 Bowling GreenLeticia Martinez (Wal-Mart, alter interior), 1201 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $8,513,313.Signature Signs, 370 High Rail Way, sign. Stonewood Construction (F&G Holdings LLC, new eight-plex), 1125 Old Barren River Road, Building 3, commercial building, $475,000.Signature Signs, 288 Cumberland Trace Road, Apt. 103, sign.Focal Building Group (storm damage repair), 821 Rockwood Drive, residential building, $150,000.Dan Montgomery (Tony's Steak & Seafood, Phase 1, add to commercial building), 556 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $200,000.Barry Jones (add porch to single-family residence), 659 Hillgreen St., residential building, $15,000.Sign Crafters (new attached illuminated sign and alter pole sign), 535 Three Springs Road, sign.Sign Crafters (Crossroads Express, alter pole sign), 508 Gordon Ave., sign.Focal Building Group (alter commercial interior, basement), 178 Ridgewood Drive, residential building, $14,000.Jimmy Nalley Construction (USA Tires & Auto Care, demolition and repair commercial building, storm damage), $53,500.My Projects, Bill Miller (commercial building demolition), 1242 Magnolia St., demolition, $16,000.TPM (single-family residence demolition due to storm damage), 517 University Drive, demolition, $15,000.My Projects (single-family residence demolition), 125 Meadowbrook Circle, demolition, $6,500. King Contracting (single-family residence demolition), 2126 Creason St., demolition, $5,000.Henson Contracting, 5321 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 116, residential building, $200,000.Henson Contracting, 5317 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 118, residential building, $200,000.Williams Associates Architects, 2314 Russellville Road, commercial building, $270,000.Tyler Janes (Flowers Around the Corner, new attached sign), 1200 Smallhouse Road, sign.Kinser Farms (single-family residence demolition), 131 Meadowbrook Circle, demolition, $3,500.Kinser Farms (single-family residence demolition), 127 Meadowbrook Circle, demolition, $4,600.WAKY Signs (Aspen Dental), 1785 Campbell Lane, sign.Front Row Properties, 156 Enterprise Court, site work, $25,000.Front Row Properties, 170 Enterprise Court, site work, $25,000.Leticia Martinez, 1201 Morgantown Road, sign.Signature Signs, 2020 Scottsville Road, sign.Signature Signs, 1727 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Freedom Contracting (single-family residence demolition), 632 Sherwood Drive, demolition, $16,000.