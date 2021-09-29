Bowling Green
TPM Inc. (commercial building demolition), 1491 River St., demolition, $17,000.
Lee Neon Signs, 1020 Woodhurst St., sign.
Hanh Phung (Insomnia Cookies, alter commercial interior), 422 E. Main Ave., commercial building, $139,600.
David Brown DNB Inc. (Bluegrass Commercial Door, add to commercial building), 2537 Russellville Road, commercial building, $70,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 805 Saucer Court, Lot 63, residential building, $239,360.
Hub East LLC (new apartment buildings, buildings 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9), 567 Cooksey Lane, nine new commercial buildings each at a cost of $2,450,000.
Hub East LLC (parking garage, G-2), 567 Cooksey Lane, commercial building, $25,000.
Hub East LLC (parking garage, G-7), 567 Cooksey Lane, commercial building, $22,000.
Hub East LLC (parking garage, G-3), 567 Cooksey Lane, commercial building, $25,000.
Hub East LLC (parking garage, G-8), 567 Cooksey Lane, commercial building, $22,000.
Hub East LLC (parking garage, G-4), 567 Cooksey Lane, commercial building, $25,000.
Hub East LLC (parking garage, G-5), 567 Cooksey Lane, commercial building, $25,000.
Hub East LLC (parking garage, G-9), 567 Cooksey Lane, commercial building, $25,000.
Hub East LLC (parking garage, G-6), 567 Cooksey Lane, commercial building, $25,000.
Brian Coleman, 160 Single Tree Way, residential building, $3,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 614 Big Leaf Ave., residential building, $246,580.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 595 Big Leaf Court, residential building, $225,200.
Richmond Construction (add attached carport to single-family residence), 530 Glen Lily Road, $17,993.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 996 Anise Lane, Lot 128, residential building, $326,085.
Scott & Ritter, 1807 Cave Mill Road, site work, $50,000.
Louisville Road Mini Storage (new storage building, Building L), 201 Scottys Way, commercial building, $54,000.
Louisville Road Mini Storage (48 units, Building M), 201 Scottys Way, commercial building, $72,000.
Louisville Road Mini Storage (24 units, Building N), 201 Scottys Way, commercial building, $108,000.
Donald Litten, 2710 Scottsville Road, tent.
Shane Van Meter, no address, site work, $250.
Scott & Ritter (single-family residence demolition), 630 Oaklawn Way, demolition, $3,000.
Scott & Ritter (commercial building demolition), 395 Corvette Drive, demolition, $58,000.
Mel Crosson (enclose patio), 1600 Camden Court, residential building, $10,000.
Dzevad Hasanovic (add/alter single-family residence, add porch roof, alter interior bedrooms), 210 Cedar Run St., $5,500.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 2082 Moonbeam Court, Lot 46, residential building, $175,000.
Swafford Services (add to single-family residence, two-story addition), 1281 Cabell Drive, residential building, $25,000.
Doug Martone (alter single-family residence), 1327 Stubbins St., residential building, $12,000.