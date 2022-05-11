Bowling Green
Francisco Espinoza (alter/add to single-family residence, enclose a deck), 141 Gray St., residential building, $3,000.
Hammer Homes (new 16-plex apartments, Building 1), 768 Anise Lane, Lot 315, commercial building, $1,200,000.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (add to commercial building, maintenance addition), 417 Scottys Way, commercial building, $1,558,641.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling (Montessori School of Bowling Green, add to commercial building), 506 State St., commercial building, $95,000.
Ridgeline Contracting (repair garage attached to pool house, storm damage), 809 Rockwood Drive, residential building, $100,000.
Procare (alter/repair single-family residence), 225 Whitecotten Drive, residential building, $80,885.23.
Jagoe Homes, 706 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 184, residential building, $324,015.
Ashli Vannauter (framing closet and bathroom, single-family residence alteration), 1427 Sherwood Way, residential building, $2,500.
G&M Construction LLC (add to existing detached garage), 124 Riverwood Ave., residential building, $45,000.
Akins Construction, 1210 Three Springs Road, site work, $125,000.
Vision Builders, 267 Townsend Way, Lot 115, residential building, $235,000.
King Contracting (single-family residence demolition due to storm damage), 2420 Stonebridge Lane, demolition, $8,000.
Vision Builders, 263 Townsend Way, Lot 116, residential building, $235,000.
City of Bowling Green (replacing sign, storm damage), 1031 Wilkinson Trace, sign.
Shanna Miller (add to single-family residence, covered porch), 338 Cedar Run St., residential building, $1,800.
Hunt Custom Design Build (storm rebuild, single-familly residence), 879 Nutwood St., residential building, $130,000.
Focal Building Group (new single-family residence, basement), 578 Village Way, residential building, $750,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, 769 Anise Lane, site work, $100,000.
Vision Builders, 622 Boston Park Drive, Lot 99, residential building, $315,000.
Vision Builders, 628 Boston Park Drive, Lot 100, residential building, $325,000.
Precision Contractors, 893 McFadin Station St., Lot 130, residential building, $165,000.
Walbridge, 268 Commonwealth Blvd., site work, $1.
Precision Contractors (alter single-family residence, remove and repair roof, storm damage), 637 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $40,000.
RJW Properties, 857 Denzil Ave., Lot 37, residential building, $95,000.
RJW Properties (Woodland Station, new single-family residence), 849 Denzil Ave., residential building, $95,000.
Precision Contractors, 857 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 10, residential building, $150,000.
RJW Properties (Woodland Station, new single-family residence), 1264 Nutwood St., residential building, $199,000.
Tony Henon Construction (rebuild single-family residence from storm damage), 1264 Nutwood St., residential building, $199,000.
MGB General Contracting (Blue Holler, alter/repair commercial building, storm damage), 1266 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $275,000.
Jason Mills Construction (Greenwood Villa, fire repair), 1500 Bryant Way, commercial building, $150,000.
The Medical Center at Bowling Green, 250 Park St., tent.