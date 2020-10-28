Bowling Green
Brother’s Auto Mart, 2513 Russellville Road, sign.
Ziegler Tire (Lee Neon Signs), 119 Ambassador Drive, sign.
PB2 Architecture (Wal-Mart Vision Center, alter commercial interior), 150 Walton Ave., commercial building, $200,000.
K&L Signs (Kure Vape), 2740 Scottsville Road, sign.
Maribeth Wilson (new detached garage), 1833 Price Ave., residential building, $9,561.
Sanford & Sons Sales (new commercial building), 412 Bristow Road, commercial building, $46,000.
Signature Signs (Palace Nails), 1051 Bryant Way, sign.
Sunbelt Construction (Tony Walker, alter commercial interior), 2451 Fitzgerald Industrial Drive, commercial building, $160,000.
Russell Brown Construction (single-family residence with attached pool house, Lot 133), 751 Cumberland Ridge Way, residential building, $575,000.
Angelle McDonald (new pool and fence), 991 Cumberland Ridge Way, pool, $110,000.
Perimeter Security Partners LLC, 1011 Par Makers Road, fence, $18,000.
Tri Scott Homes LLC (Palace Nailz, Suite J, Saray San, alter commercial interior), 1051 Bryant Way, commercial building, $5,000.
Matt Devore, BG Rock Band Academy (add/alter commercial interior, wheelchair ramp, change of use), 316 Old Morgantown Road, commercial building, $1.
Stewart Richey Construction (US Warehousing, breakroom/office), 472 Century St., commercial building, $177,000.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (Edmonton State Bank, new commercial building), 2512 Nashville Road, commercial building, $1,065,486.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling Inc. (new detached garage), 1812 Bent Tree Court, residential building, $78,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 1015 Anise Court, Lot 122, residential building, $250,045.
LR Smith Pool & Spa Inc. (new pool and fence), 275 Stone Meadows Lane, pool, $150,000.
Home Pro (Scott McCoy, alter commercial apartment building, Unit D), 2620 Avalon Court, commercial building, $3,500.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 799 River Birch Road, Lot 70, residential building, $104,000.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 795 River Birch Road, Lot 71, residential building, $104,000.
Signature Signs, 1831 Cave Mill Road, sign.
Mike Crowe, 1234 Overlook Lane, Lot 3-37, residential building, $500,000.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (Bendix Spicer Brake Foundation LLC, alter/add commercial building, modular office), 346 Central Ave., commercial building, $58,000.
Almedin Salihovic (add back porch), 448 Rodeo Lane, residential building, $10,000.
Raymond Doran (new wheelchair ramp/deck with roof), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 194, residential building, $2,000.
Williams Properties (Hartland Professional Plaza LLC, Building C, alter commercial interior), 1818 Wallace Court, commercial building, $1.
Williams Properties (Hartland Professional Plaza LLC, Building D, alter commercial interior), 1818 Wallace Court, commercial building, $1.
