Building permits Apr 12, 2023

Bowling GreenRidgeline Contracting (William Wetzel, covered patio addition to single-family residence), 1471 Ridgeside Ave., residential building, $25,000.Tony Henon Construction (John Swack, covered patio addition/alter single-family residence), 2971 Crossridge Court, residential building, $40,000. Ridgeline Contracting (enclose patio, alter/add to single-family residence), 1013 Ironwood Drive, residential building, $35,000.JC Brewer Construction (new pavilion), 1800 Creason St., commercial building, $29,500.Richard Pfeffercorn (detached carport), 1345 Chestnut St., residential building, $7,500.Phil Davis Restoration (Brian Hanlon, interior alteration of single-family residence because of fire damage), 970 Ironwood Drive, residential building, $290,065.16.On Target Cleaning (JT Real Estate, interior/partial only), 318 Butler Way, Units A and B, demolition, $4,000.Finishes By Design (Brian Talcott, exterior alteration), 400 Center St., commercial building, $15,000. On Target Cleaning (Honey Krust Building, interior demolition), 1349 Adams St., demolition, $150,000.CMS Roofing (New to You, alter/repair commercial building, storm damage repair), 1500 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $250,000.Portales Building & Remodeling (single-family residence demolition), 921 Boatlanding Road, demolition, $5,000.John Curd (new single-family residence, Lot 25), 1513 Euclid Ave., residential building, $350,000.Signature Signs, 14 W. 12th Ave. sign.BBD Corp., 526 Cherokee Drive, fence, $6,992.20.BBD Corp., 526 Cherokee Drive, fence, $8,608.31.BBD Corp., 526 Cherokee Drive, pool, $52,400.