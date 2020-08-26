Bowling Green
Rustic Nail & Co. (Dennis and David Causey, warehouse addition), 112 Nugent St., commercial building, $75,000.
Amy Drane, 2116 Nashville Road, demolition, $15,000.
B&B Cleaning (warehouse, new commercial building), 4681 Russellville Road, commercial building, $275,000.
DC Builders, 400 E. Main Ave., commercial building, $318,721.
Rob Jones, 688 Cherry Blossom Road, residential building, $100,000.
Rob Jones, 696 Cherry Blossom Road, residential building, $100,000.
Atwood Signs (Mattress Direct Outlet), 530 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Southwest Builders (Chuck Evans), 3513 Dahila Court, commercial building, $71,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 868 Loebner Ave., residential building, $272,885.
Charles Deweese Construction, 3316 Bow Drive, site work, $3,121.
Stewart Richey Construction (Red Bull Upgrades), 275 Central Ave., commercial building, $50,000.
Williams Construction, 822 River Birch Court, residential building, $129,282.
Williams Construction, 826 River Birch Court, residential building, $135,432.
Williams Construction, 823 River Birch Court, residential building, $135,432.
Robert Belcher, 142 Pirates Cove Lane, residential building, $2,000.
Unique Hardscapes, 53 Talbott Drive, pool, $57,000.
Alfredo Cabrera Simon, 616 Fern Hill St., residential building, $1,500.
Rushing Builders Inc., 2028, 2022, 2016, 2010, 2004, 1998, 1992 Spring Lakes Circle, seven residential buildings each at a cost of $120,000.
Jagoe Homes, 863 Loebner Ave., residential building, $267,105.
John Williams (Louisville Road Ventures, alter commercial interior, separation wall), 123 Graham Ave., commercial building, $30,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting, 1901 Twilight Ave., residential building, $120,000.
Michael Wells, 1109 Grant Way, commercial building, $85,000.
Jake of All Trades Inc., 1609 North Mill Court, Apt. B, residential building, $5,000.
Barren River Renovations (KD Aesthetics, Suite A-3, Harvey Johnston), 1945 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $40,000.
Wanda Warren, 1699 Granite Circle, residential building, $180,000.
JGL Properties LLC, 6449 Nashville Road, site work, $150,000.
MCS Property Services, 666, Covington St., residential building, $8,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.