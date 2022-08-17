Bowling Green
Buddy Webb & Co. (O’Reilly Auto Parts, storm damage rebuild), 2178 Russellville Road, commercial building, $750,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc. (Keystone Commons), 2159 Prospector Court, commercial building, $320,000.
Alex Sewell (new barn), 2015 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $25,440.
Jones Co. of Ky. (alter interior, detached garage), 1228 N. Sunrise Drive, residential building, $88,000.
Alan Hamm Architects (Mission BBQ, new commercial building), 2631 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $820,000.
Clara Verst (new detached garage, storm rebuild), 931 Nutwood St., residential building, $87,250.
Neon Campus, 331 Vanderbilt Drive, sign.
Pleasure Pools LLC, 1040 Nutwood St., pool, $39,350.
WAKY Signs (United Rentals), 199 North Graham St., sign.
Sunbelt Construction (Houchins Insurance Group, alter commercial interior), 1240 Fairway St., commercial building, $250,000.
Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/Seven Plus LLC, Building 9, eight-plex), 171 Hunt Village Lane, commercial building, $800,000.
Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/Seven Plus LLC, Building 7, eight-plex), 171 Hunt Village Lane, commercial building, $600,000.
Stonewood Construction (Traditions Landing/Seven Plus LLC, eight-plex), 171 Hunt Village Lane, commercial building, $600,000.
BBD Corp. (add/alter single-family residence), 526 Cherokee Drive, residential building, $240,000.
Alan Hamm Architects (Pizza Hut, commercial building demolition), 2631 Scottsville Road, demolition, $40,000.
Tim Whittaker (alter four-plex apartments, back stairs), 3911 Banyan Court, commercial building, $7,000.
Greg Gary Trucking (commercial building demolition due to storm damage), 1246 U.S. 31-W Bypass, demolition, $10,500.
Greg Gary Trucking (C&C Properties of B.G., commercial building demolition), 1254 U.S. 31-W Bypass, demolition, $20,500.
New Millennium Real Estate (six-plex apartments, Buildings No. 1, 2 and 3), 511 Traditions Blvd., Lot 47, three commercial buildings each at a cost of $450,000.
Ligata LLC (new eight-plex apartments, storm rebuild), 137 Hillridge Court, commercial building, $800,000.
Barry Dye (deck addition around pool), 43 Hightower Court, residential building, $7,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP (new single-family residence, storm damage), 312 Stone Hollow Court, Lot 155, residential building, $132,000.
Michael Doyel, 1608 Single Tree Way, site work, $7,500.
Louis McCoy, 1241 Lois Lane, site work, $2,000.
Decker Services LLC (new pool, existing fence), 1612 Ridgeside Ave., pool, $90,000.
Finishes by Design, (Baskin & Robbins, A Sweet Deal LLC, Unit 9, alter commercial interior), 1542 U.S. 31-W Bypass, commercial building, $365,500.
Square Footage (alter single-family residence interior), 111 W. 10th Ave., residential building, $50,000.
Boom Sign & Lighting, 2625 Scottsville Road, sign.
Servpro of Warren County (new detached garage, storm damage rebuild), 701 Hampton Drive, residential building, $20,000.
Sunbelt Construction Inc. (Jackson Chiropractic), 830 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $80,000.
Doug Martens Construction (new single-family residence, Lot 5-161), 925 Drakes Ridge Lane, residential building, $900,000.
Saveya Landscape (remove and replace deck), 1750 Cave Mill Road, commercial building, $12,000.
A&K Construction (Huck’s, alter commercial interior), 104 New Bond Way, commercial building, $200,100.
Sunbelt Construction (Cambridge Square, alter commercial interior, roof trusses), 830 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $120,000.