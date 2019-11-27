Bowling Green
John Williams (Fort Dearborn Digital Room), 350 Southwood Court, commercial building, $10,000.
Andy Howell, 356 Parkhaven Lane, residential building, $175,000.
Daniels Construction, 1128 Magnolia St., fence, $1,800.
Doug Martens, 1281 Drakes Ridge Lane, residential building, $450,000.
Craig Weldron, P C Architects (Citi Trends, alter commercial interior, Brookfield Properties), 2625 Scottsville Road, Suite 142, commercial building, $150,000.
BG Builders, 878 Alpine Pine St., residential building, $90,000.
Signature Signs Inc. (Edward Jones), 843 Fairview Ave., sign.
David Houk, 814 Josephine St., residential building, $1,900.
Kinser Farms, 903 Broadway Ave., demolition, $8,000.
Barren River Renovation (Massage Fix, Suite C-3, alter commercial interior), 1945 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $25,000.
Atwood Signs, 2945 Scottsville Road, sign.
McDonald’s, 3080 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Mighty Dollar, 176 Porter Pike, temporary sign.
Rafferty’s (add/alter commercial building, remodel/catering addition), 1939 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $250,000.
Gary Force Truck Center, 2201 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
