Building permits Mar 29, 2023

Bowling GreenAtwood Signs (Gerard's Tavern, non-illuminated sign), 935 College St., sign.Williams Associates Architects (A Himalaya Ky Property, clubhouse/office), commercial building, $900,000. Williams Associates Architects (A Himalaya Ky Property, eight-plex apartments, buildings 4 and 5), 268 Cherry Lane, two commercial buildings each at a cost of $1,100,000.Williams Associate Architects (A Himalaya Ky Property, eight-plex apartments, buildings 1-3, 16, 17, 21-23, 28, 29, 31 and 33-38), 17 commercial buildings each at a cost of $950,000.On Target (cable holdings, alter commercial interior), commercial building, 1349 Adams St., commercial building, $60,000.SKY Restoration DKI (Rachel Murrell, alteration to single-family residence from fire damage), 1106 Fair St., $21,619.68.Alex Restoration (Deborah Grzywacz, sunroom addition), 2110 Leland St., residential building, $67,000.Scott & Ritter (City of Bowling Green, total demolition of single-family residence) 1201 E. 15th Ave., demolition, $3,900.Signature Signs (B&R Electrical, one new illuminated monument sign), 1328 Prosperity Lane, Lots 8-6-2, sign. Signmakers of Hardin County (Country Inn & Suites, one new illuminated monument sign), 535 Wall St., sign.Contracting Unlimited (Ben Crocker, porch addition on single-family residence), 1769 Euclid Ave., residential building, $25,000.A&B Sign Co. (Sonic, five alter-pole and attached illuminated signs), 4825 Scottsville Road, sign.Rosie Properties (alter single-family residence), 2018 Twilight Ave., residential building, $40,000.Cornerstone Construction, 5289 Scarlet Spring St., Lot 126, residential building, $200,000.Cornerstone Construction, 5298 Scarlet Spring St., Lot 127, residential building, $200,000.Signature Signs (Stryker Logistics, one new non-illuminated sign), 203 Jody Richards Drive, sign.Greg Gary Trucking (Dolores Moses, total demolition of single-family residence), 409 State St., demolition, $6,400.William Aquino (Brandon McClendon, deck addition), single-family residence, $10,000.HOTEL Inc. (deck addition), 1627 Sharon Drive, residential building, $2,000.