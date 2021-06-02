Bowling Green
Sophia Arjana (Blue Moon Coffee Shop/Sophia Arjana, add/alter commercial building), 300 College St., commercial building, $30,000.
Hunt Custom Design & Build, 346 Meadowdale Lane, Lot 5-30, residential building, $300,000.
Hunt Custom Design & Build, 881 Commons Lane, Lot 5-15, residential building, $300,000.
Towne & Country of Bowling Green, 134 Audley Court, site work, $125,000.
A&R Home Builders (add sunroom), 219 Ford Ave., residential building, $36,000.
S&S Construction (Sabahudin Salihovic), 1475 Chenoweth Circle, pool, $27,000.
Matthew Westbrook (add deck under existing carport), 704 Hampton Drive, residential building, $3,000.
William Florman, 1409 Mount Ayr Circle, pool, $40,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling (Dion and Loisann Houchins, demolition detached garage only), 640 E. Main Ave., demolition, $2,500.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling (Brent Wimpee), 640 E. Main Ave., residential building, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 633 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 203, residential building, $234,820.
Troutman Sign Graphics (Abel Court Apartments), 1020 Old Barren River Road, sign.
Saida Karazha (porch, add to single-family residence), 677 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $13,000.
White Construction, 887 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 15, residential building, $140,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 960 Anise Lane, Lot 34, residential building, $218,090.
Roberts Construction LLC (commercial interior alteration), 288 Cumberland Trace Road, commercial building, $75,000.
Horizon Construction (Rita’s Frozen Custard, Jonathan McDaniel, alter commercial interior), 1840 Christian Care Way, Suite C, commercial building, $110,000.
BBD Corp (Southern Kentucky Oral Surgery, alter commercial interior, temporary space), 1802 Rockingham Ave., commercial building, $72,751.