Bowling Green
Julianna McGovern (The Buckle, alter commercial interior), 2625 Scottsville Road, Suite 222, commercial building, $486,000.
Signature Signs (Rishal Global LLC, new attached sign), 5161 Veterans Memorial Lane, sign.
Roberts Construction (alter apartment building, change of use), 600 Kirtley Way, commercial building, $50,000.
Jagoe Homes, 944 Anise Lane, Lot 38, residential building, $256,900.
WRECC, 313 Commerce St., site work, $73,715.
Ron Scruggs (Downtown Chiropractic, alter commercial interior, expansion to Suite 3), 1548 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $30,000.
Innovatas Construction Group (storm damage rebuild), 306 Stone Hollow Lane, Lot 156, residential building, $156,000.
Greg Renfro, 1458 Ridgeside Ave., fence, $11,760.
Fine Signs & Graphics (M&R Auto Sales), 2112 Russellville Road, sign.
The Sign & Imagine Co. (replacing sign destroyed by tornado), 553 Duntov Way, sign.
Robin Cox, 1048 Ironwood Drive, fence, $5,700.
Michael Ashley Concrete Construction (new fence and pool), 584 Cumberland Ridge Way, pool, $60,000.
M. Norris Construction (single-family residence roof framing/reshingle/replace windows/vinyl/sheetrock/floor and paint, 137 Meadowbrook Circle, residential building, $65,000.
M. Norris Construction (single-family residence demolition, garage), 137 Meadowbrook Circle, demolition, $3,000.
Contracting Unlimited Inc. (new detached garage), 1124 Magnolia St., residential building, $35,000.
Sonrise Construction (alter single-family residence, storm damage), 423 Sumpter Ave., residential building, $12,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage, gable repair), 1022 Magnolia St., residential building, $2,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling (add/alter single-family residence on existing concrete), 1022 Magnolia St., residential building, $30,000.
Sonrise Construction Inc. (remove/replace metal roof on carport), 1904 Cedar Ridge Road, residential building, $6,000.
Signs Express, 350 Southwood Court, sign.
MCS Property Services (alter single-family residence, fire damage), 1421 Holmes Ave., residential building, $60,000.
Stonewood Construction (new single-family residence, attached), 1109 E. 13th Ave., Lot 5, residential building, $250,000.
Stonewood Construction (single-family residence, attached), 1111 E. 13th Ave., Lot 6, residential building, $250,000.
Jagoe Homes, 949 Anise Lane, Lot 42, residential building, $266,805.
Jagoe Homes, 953 Anise Lane, Lot 43, residential building, $335,380.
Jagoe Home, 752 Lily St., Lot 140, residential building, $355,890.
Jagoe Homes, 704 Kobus St., Lot 154, residential building, $357,160.
Lee Neon Signs, 644 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
William Fishback (alter single-family residence, storm damage), 255 Clifford Way, residential building, $75,000.
Lee Neon Signs (The Emerson), 2426 Thoroughbred Drive, sign.
Signs Express, 1260 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.