Bowling Green
Architechnics (Alpha Omicron Pi), 1438 Chestnut St., commercial building, $900,000.
Chris Spurr, 139 Ambassador Drive, commercial building, $1,549,300.
Signs Express (Exit Experience Realty), 701 Dishman Lane Ext., sign.
James Ward, 1504 Eastland St., residential building, $1,000.
Gomez Construction, 140 Gray St., residential building, $90,000.
Legend Builders LLC, 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, site work, $275,000.
Signs Express, 2625 Nashville Road, sign.
WAKY Sign Co. (Warren County Farm Bureau), 1911 Scottsville Road, sign.
Signs Express, 1639 Westpark Drive, sign.
Hometrak, 101 W. 15th Ave., residential building, $300,000.
JJ’s Lawn & Handyman, 1600 Barley Way, residential building, $7,000.
WAKY Signs, 801 Campbell Lane, sign.
Colton Shea (Soap My Ride detail shop), 3156 Nashville Road, commercial building, $65,000.
WAKY Signs, 2945 Scottsville Road, sign.
Arnold Consulting Engineering Services Inc., 2617 Russellville Road, site work, $18,600.
Countryside Village, 936 Shive Lane, Lot 213, mobile home.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel (Kentucky Bio Science International, alter commercial interior), 120 Williamette Lane, commercial building, $102,099.
B N R Realty LLC, 757 Alders Cove St., residential building, $160,000.
B N R Realty LLC, 763 Alders Cove St., residential building, $160,000.
B N R Realty LLC, 769 Alders Cove St., residential building, $160,000.
Bluegrass Weight Loss, 4863 Scottsville Road, Apt. 2, temporary sign.
WAKY Sign Co. (Church @ The Corner), 1901 Russellville Road, sign.
Terry Hatler (Riverwood Center), 430 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $72,000.
Morgans Fresh Cut Trees, 2818 Nashville Road, temporary sign.
Morgans Fresh Cut Trees, 2818 Nashville Road, tent.
Bluegrass Weight Loss, 4863 Scottsville Road, Apt. 2, temporary sign.
Soap My Ride, 3156 Nashville Road, temporary sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.