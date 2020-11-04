Bowling Green
DC Builders, 1054 Old Barren River Road, site work, $5,000.
Metals N More, 1054 Old Barren River Road, fence, $3,000.
Hope Housing Living Facility (Williams Associates Architects), 461 Glen Lily Road, commercial building, $980,123.
Roger Pennington (new detached garage), 1165 Crewdson Drive, residential building, $22,576.
Neon Campus, 830 Fairview Ave., sign.
Neon Campus (Amore Nails & Spa), 2300 Gary Farms Blvd., sign.
Terry Davis Construction, 873 Iris Hill Court, Lot 20, residential building, $105,000.
Terry Davis Construction, 867 Iris Hill Court, Lot 21, residential building, $105,000.
Pool & Spa Depot (in-ground pool), 1457 Ridgeside Ave., pool, $36,000.
Jeff Eimers (deck addition), 1733 Greenview Lane, residential building, $15,000.
DB Allen Construction, 794 River Birch Road, residential building, $104,000.
DB Allen Construction, 798 River Birch Road, residential building, $104,000.
Signature Signs, (Journey Pure), 1901 Scottsville Road, sign.
Ana Y. Mendez, 1148 N. Lee Drive, residential building, $1,500.
Vivian Hoofnel (covered porch), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 70, residential building, $2,000.
Judy Ferrell (covered porch), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 162, residential building, $800.
Ron Keeton (add porch), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 179, residential building, $500.
Patrick Alicie (alter porch/rails), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 195, residential building, $100.
Warren County
Chanthom Builders LLC, Lot 11, Golden Ayr Estates, single-family residence, $250,000.
Chanthom Builders LLC, Lot 7, Golden Ayr Estates, single-family residence, $250,000.
Siegert Homes, 4561 Sunnyside Gotts Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
Siegert Homes, 4577 Sunnyside Gotts Road, single-family residence, $189,900.
Siegert Homes, 4603 Sunnyside Gotts Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
Slater and Kristen Mounts, 3853 Sunnyside Gotts Road, single-family residence addition, $70,000.
Slater and Kristen Mounts, 3853 Sunnyside Gotts Road, single-family residence remodel, $30,000.
Victor J. Iannuzzi and Flora T. Stuart, Lot 112, Drakesborough, single-family residence addition, $100,000.
Precision Contractors, Lot 53, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
BCTA Properties, Lot 17, The Trace at Bays Fork, single-family residence, $225,000.
JT Holdings LLC, Lot 87, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $165,000.
Jacob and Crystal Likens, 320 Cedar Hill Road, single-family residence addition, $25,000.
Chad and Jennifer Tatum, Lot 189, The Summit, poolhouse, $50,000.
Kenneth and Natalie Holland, 10010 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $6,500.
Kenneth and Natalie Holland, 10010 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, temporary use/structure.
Chad and Jennifer Tatum, Lot 189, The Summit, in-ground pool, $100,000.
Robert and Betty Ray, 1570 Greenhill Bays Fork Road, accessory apartment, $20,000.
Christopher and Lauren Armstrong, Lot 148, The Summit, single-family residence, $650,000.
Shonda Clark, 2240 Mount Lebanon Road, covered deck, $3,200.
Ronald and Glenda Moss, 196 Motley Lane, garage, $30,500.
Tyler Jamison, 2739 Lodge Hall Road, fence, $4,000.
Timothy and Carolyn Madison, Lot 62, Plano Estates subdivision, $6,500.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 67, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $147,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 59, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $147,000.
Jonathan Richard Belcher, 5232 Petros Road, storage shed, $2,000.
Larry and Lea Ann Henderson, 106 Pikes Peak Way, in-ground pool, $55,000.
Adam Cherry, Lot 22, Gay-Lynn Acres, storage shed, $5,200.
Michael and Amy Boyle, 1237 Old Dearing Road, single-family residence, $600,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 564, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $95,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 586, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $99,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 594, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $95,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 561, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $99,000.
Graham Builders LLC, Lot 36, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
David and Kathleen Nelson, 2770 Browning Road, single-family residence, $225,000.
Ali Shabeena, Lot 59, South Glen Gables, fence, $6,000.
Marsha and Ronald E. Pontrich Sr., Lot 81, Plano Estates subdivision, in-ground pool, $45,000.
Jarrett and Mary Murphy, Lot 150, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $430,000.
Darrell Dickerson, 2286 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Julio Rangel, 300 Vance Lane, in-ground pool, $90,450.
Fahrudin Veljan and Tihic Naifa, Lot 148, Belle Haven subdivision, in-ground pool, $35,000.
Steven and Brittany Hicks, 5681 Carl Jordan Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Bradley and Joyce Young, 5715 Carl Jordan Road, single-family residence, $275,000.
Kendall and Amber Patton, 706 Cooper Dearing Road, garage, $60,000.
James Mullen, 820 W.G. Talley Road, single-family residence addition, $60,000.
Johnny and Rebecca Nix, 2699 Middle Bridge Road, single-family residence, $400,000.
Don and Donita Wallace, 1847 Highland Church Road, in-ground pool, $27,000.
Lan and Hong Nguyen, Lot 237, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $415,000.
Edward and Cathy McGuffey, Lot 121, Meadowview subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Darren and Catherine Sledge, 1534 Bays Fork Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Kevin Lashley, 3213 Polksville Road, single-family residence, $315,000.
Diana Colvin, Lot 6, Morehead subdivision, single-family residence addition, $95,000.
Precision Contractors, Lot 44, Upton Farm subdivision, $190,000.
Jeremy and Mary McGinty, Lot 30, Kingston Pointe subdivision, fence, $7,400.
Carrie Horlander and Stacy Roberts, 625 West McLellan Road, garage, $18,500.
Emma Logsdon, Lot 4, Gary Logsdon Farm, grading, $10,000.
James and Susan Ingram, Lot 100, Drakesborough subdivision, garage, $22,000.
Melissa Powell and Brian Keen, Lot 43, Blevins Farm subdivision, in-ground pool, $45,000.
Melissa Powell and Brian Keen, Lot 43, Blevins Farm subdivision, fence, $8,000.
Bowdy Wayne Mahaney, 7086 Old Greenhill Road, barn, $15,000.
