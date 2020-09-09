Warren County
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 565, Northridge, single-family residence, $110,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 566, Northridge, single-family residence, $105,000.
Phil Brown Construction, Lot 567, Northridge, single-family residence, $110,000.
Carie and Chris Cosby, 1407 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, in-ground pool, $18,000.
Amanda and Conrad Reed, 5475 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, deck, $10,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC, 10924 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Robert and Laura Smith, Lot 67, Sugar Mill Plantation, single-family residence remodel, $14,000.
AMB Properties LLC, Lot 57, Upton Farms, single-family residence, $145,000.
Cerria Gardner, 2593 William Simmons Road, manufactured home, $112,000.
Louis Ancona, Lot 2, Allen Stewart subdivision, garage, $40,000.
Mercury Financial LLC, Lot 54, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Taylor Wendt and Bradley Pennington, Lot 363, Springfield subdivision, covered patio, $5,600.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 5, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC, 10968 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Joseph and Michele Montgomery, 4132 Richardsville Road, sunroom, $10,000.
Adam and Eliabeth Updegraff, 8774 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $400,000.
Charles Drew, 2732 Detour Road, in-ground pool, $29,500.
Lorrie Mischler and Shawn Skaggs, 2919 Dye Ford Road, above-ground pool, $8,000.
Meagan Lee and Christopher James, Lot 41, Fairvue Farm subdivision, in-ground pool, $10,000.
Bart and Jennifer Hunt, Lot 6, Ashmoor Parke, in-ground pool, $43,500.
Donald and Carolyn Merkle, Duke Street, barn, $55,000.
Jessica McElroy and Zachary Atwell, 8838 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $259,000.
Juan Garcia, 867 Richpond Rockfield Road, garage, $20,000.
Tammy Jo Bach and Michael Hall, 195 Old Greenhill Road, in-ground pool, $10,000.
Scott and Tomitha Blair, Lot 19, Girkin Woods, garage, $35,000.
Mathew and Vicki Hawkins, 2075 Bristow Road, storage shed, $3,000.
Robert and Melissa McDouglas, Lot 12, Greathouse Estates, garage, $25,000.
Robert and Beth Ann Lawrence, 226 McGinnis Road, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 8, Briar Creek, single-family residence, $220,000.
Bowling Green
Veronica Jackson, 342 Coombs Drive, site work, $2,750.
Contracting Unlimited, 1829 Ewing Ford Road, residential building, $3,000.
Baked BG LLC, 825 College St., commercial building, $9,000.
Neon Campus (Hinton Financial), 1074 Pedigo Way, Apt. 400, sign.
Neon Campus (Metro By TMobile), 2440 Nashville Road, Apt. 4, sign.
Christina Sango, 294 Stone Hollow Lane, Lot 158, residential building, $1,000.
BG Senior Living LLC, 2945 Smallhouse Road, three residential buildings each at a cost of $334,000.
Sunbelt Construction, 511 E. 10th Ave., commercial building, $500,000.
Atwood Signs (Bowling Green Paints), 655 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Russell Brown Construction, 728 Chestnut St., commercial building, $400,000.
J. Trapper Construction LLC, 661 Pleasant Meadow Lane, residential building, $176,500.
J. Trapper Construction LLC, 667 Pleasant Meadow Lane, residential building, $182,000.
J. Trapper Construction LLC, 655 Pleasant Meadow Lane, residential building, $179,900.
Southern Lanes Inc., 2710 Scottsville Road, tent.
Muhamed Delic, 407 Stone Hollow Lane, residential building, $5,000.
Juan Poscangre, 707 Park Hills St., residential building, $4,000.
Burch Builders, 506 State St., commercial building, $5,000.
Victor Jarvis, 828 Hope St., residential building, $10,000.
Home Pro, 226 Spring Creek Ave., commercial building, $74,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 858 Saucer Court, residential building, $217,460.
AM Builders, 604 Lynnwood Way, residential building, $130,000.
