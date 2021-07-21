Bowling Green
Anthony Issac, 79 Talbott Drive, pool, $50,000.
Anthony Issac, 79 Talbott Drive, fence, $5,425.
Clayton Properties Group/Goodall Homes, 636 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 7, residential building, $146,883.
Clayton Properties Group/Goodall Homes, 624 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 4, residential building, $134,029.
Clayton Properties Group/Goodall Homes, 632 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 6, residential building, $126,545.
Clayton Properties Group/Goodall Homes, 644 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 9, residential building, $126,545.
Clayton Properties Group/Goodall Homes, 628 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 5, residential building, $146,582.
Clayton Properties Group/Goodall Homes, 640 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 8, residential building, $126,545.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC, 2114 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 64, residential building, $120,000.
Custom Sign & Engineering (Financial Bank, new monument and sign attached), 2187 Gary Farms Blvd., sign.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group, 1962 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 82, residential building, $120,000.
Racer Property Solutions Inc. (Associates in Pediatric Therapy, add/alter commercial building), 1053 Lovers Lane, commercial building, $100,000.
TWG Handyman Service (add/alter single-family residence), 257 Shanks Mill Court, residential building, $3,000.
Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete, 407 Plum Springs Loop, site work, $85,000.
Jagoe Homes, 761 Lily St., Lot 223, residential building, $257,505.
Thomas Vogler, 2982 Crossridge Court, site work, $2,700.
Derrick Ring (add cover to porch), 908 Mooreland Drive, residential building, $6,000.
Ray’s Construction & Rehab Inc. (Tom Dolan, alter interior single-family residence), 1117 Cave Mill Road, residential building, $48,000.
Scott Murphy & Daniel, 1 Fruit of the Loom Drive, site work, $1,876,500.
Signature Signs (Storage Sense, alter signs), 2823 Nashville Road, sign.
Charles Deweese Construction, 155 Flex Park Drive, site work, $211,000.
Signature Signs (Disc Crazy, new attached sign), 1945 Scottsville Road, sign.