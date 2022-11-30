Building permits Nov 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenMelvin Anaya/La Hermosa Church (add to commercial building), 821 Old Morgantown Road, commercial building, $180,000.B.L. Bennett & Associates (Springhill Suites by Marriott, new commercial building), 541 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $10,000,000. Aaron Boggess, 2435 Russellville Road, one new attached illuminated sign, 2435 Russellville Road, sign.Aaron Skube (Karen Divilbiss, storm damage repair, alter commercial building), 1527 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $70,000.Kevin Briggs (boarding house), 222 Riverwood Ave., short-term rental, $1.The Jones Company, 1962 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 82, residential building, $175,000. The Jones Company, 2138 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 60, residential building, $175,000.The Jones Company, 1981 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 22, residential building, $175,000.The Jones Company, 2088 Moonbeam Court, Lot 45, residential building, $175,000.The Jones Company, 1946 Twilight Ave., Lot 99, residential building, $175,000.The Jones Company, 1916 Twilight Ave., Lot 104, residential building, $175,000.The Jones Company, 1898 Twilight Ave., Lot 107, residential building, $175,000.The Jones Company, 1952 Twilight Ave., Lot 98, residential building, $175,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman at center of Till lynching reported in Bowling GreenGrowing El Mazatlan chain adds WKU locationBG man charged with killing girlfriendNew PVA faces short staff, clouds from his pastGlennis Elliott SpeckHistoric bakery to be On Target headquartersEdmonson woman sentenced in son's deathTwo local teens charged in Tenn. murderBG woman indicted on federal drug, weapon chargesBarbara Elrod Images Videos State News Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South Vet's lawsuit blaming antimalarial drug for psychosis tossed 12 Kentucky counites chosen for post-election audits Kentucky State Police hold food drive Ex-Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state at Kentucky Capitol National News AP News Summary at 2:38 a.m. EST Former NFL QB Dilfer leading candidate to become UAB coach Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack POLITICAL NEWS Election certification delays few, but a 'test run' for 2024 Congress prepares to take up bill preventing rail strike Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump Oath Keepers' Rhodes guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView