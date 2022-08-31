Bowling Green
Glendale Baptist Church, 1807 Cave Mill Road, commercial building, $325,000.
Buddy Webb & Co. (O’Reilly Auto Parts, storm damage rebuild), 2178 Russellville Road, commercial building, $750,000.
White Oak General Contractors (Northwestern Mutual, alter commercial interior), 827 State St., commercial building, $550,000.
New Millennium Real Estate, (Buildings 2, 3 and 4), 511 Traditions Blvd., Lot 47, three six-plex apartments each at a cost of $450,000.
M&N Construction (alter single-family residence interior), 513 Jackson St., residential building, $30,000.
Pool & Spa Depot, 3407 Amber Court, pool, $94,000.
Edward Litsey III (conversion from single-family residence to bed and breakfast), 1153 State St., short-term rental, $1.
Signature Signs, 4767 Scottsville Road, sign.
Artisan Homes LLC (Lot 6-7) 328 Stone Meadows Circle, residential building, $1,200,000.
Precisions Contractors (new single-family residence), 892 Sagittarius Ave., residential building, $150,000.
Wherry Bros. General Contractors, 728 E. 10th Ave., site work, $10,000.
Matthew Harmon, 3407 Amber Court, fence, $30,000.
Anthony Dye (new carport), 2821 Edward Drive, residential building, $4,356.
Zam Khan Mung (roof addition), 3308 Cave Springs Ave., residential building, $3,000.
Gerard Customs (alter/add single-family residence dining room and deck/kitchen remodel), 1927 Mount Victor Lane, $75,000.
Larry Kingrey (add to single-family residence, porch), 1291 Underwood Court, residential building, $15,000.
Signature Signs (Groovy Gus Donuts, new attached illuminated sign), 1713 Scottsville Road, sign.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2102 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 66, residential building, $140,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2090 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 68, residential building, $140,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2075 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 36, residential building, $140,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2096 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 67, residential building, $140,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2108 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 65, residential building, $140,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2021 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 27, residential building, $200,000.
Signs Express (Studio Green), 1260 U.S. 31-W Bypass, sign.
Precision Contractors, 250 Townsend Way, Lot 117, residential building, $225,000.
Corvette View Properties (alter/repair four-plex, Suites A and B), 110 Corvette View Court, commercial building, $30,000.
WAKY Signs (Amteck, illuminated sign attached to building), 790 Interstate Drive, sign.
Jerry Botts Construction (deck demolition, new concrete patio), 704 Briarwood Court, residential building, $35,000.
Miron Construction (Tyson, new wastewater treatment building), 1388 Production Ave., commercial building, $1.
Gerard Customs (alter single-family residence, kitchen remodel), 1022 East 10th Ave., residential building, $50,000.
Gomez Construction (storm damage rebuild), 2436 Stonebridge Lane, Lot 47, residential building, $185,000.
Miller Improvements (porch cover), 520 Woodland Ave., residential building, $2,500.
Greg Gary Trucking, 726 Smith Way, demolition, $9,600.