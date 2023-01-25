Building permits Building permits Jan 25, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenSergio Rod Designs (Smoke Vape), 651 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Signature Signs (Rehabilitation Performance, one new attached building non-illuminated sign), 1247 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign. Neon Campus (American Bank & Trust, one new attached illuminated sign), 531 Lovers Lane, sign.Signature Signs (Hickory & Oak, one new non-illuminated attached sign), 705 State St.New Millennium Real Estate, 0 Washington Ave., site work, $50,000.SBG Services LLC (Chick-Fil-A, one illuminated pole sign), 1766 Campbell Lane, sign.SBG Services LLC (Chick-Fil-A, three new attached illuminated signs), sign.Scott Murphy & Daniel (Bankwalkers Investments, alter commercial interior, second floor), 563 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $952,745.Jason Smith Construction (Ridgepoint Properties, add to commercial building), 400 Vanderbilt Drive, commercial building, $350,000. Roque Portillo (storage building), 1208 Westmeade Drive, residential building, $7,000.Amber Brooks, 1037 E. 13th Ave., short-term rental, $1.Scott Murphy & Daniel (Kobelco, add to commercial building, connector canopy extension), 18 Kobe Way, commercial building, $1,105,169.Signature Signs (Chinstar Asian Cuisine, new illuminated attached sign), 2508 Scottsville Road, sign.Neon Campus, 1436 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Signs Express (Forever Communications, new attached non-illuminated sign), 1919 Scottsville Road, sign.Mike Lindsey Sign Design (7 Brew Team, three pole illuminated sign, alter), 2962 Scottsville Road, sign.Custom Sign & Engineering (Rapid Relief Urgent Care, new and adding to sign, illuminated, pole attached), sign.Custom Sign & Engineering, 651 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Signs Express (Reflexology, one new attached and illuminated sign), 1901 Russellville Road, sign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFederal indictment unsealed against Franklin pharmacist, spouseWhite Squirrel Brewery returning in Gasper's placeMan stabbed outside bowling alley, police make arrestExpanded schedule in the works for Fountain RowRev. James L. BrittWarrants served at Franklin Pharmacy, man arrestedControversy over GOP club speaker continuesLaura Anne TurnerBG man suspected of ISIS membership has bond hearingTwo arrested following fatal overdose in Simpson Images Videos State News Kentucky has 2nd high-ground site to relocate flood victims State: Juveniles attack staff at Kentucky detention center Grasslands institute gets $495K grant for Cumberland Plateau Ky. gov touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight Grayson joins Kentucky Main Street program National News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:29 a.m. EST AP News Summary at 3:31 a.m. EST Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST Today in History: JAN 25, Jury convicts Charles Manson POLITICAL NEWS WVa gov goes on the road to tout income tax cut proposal N. Carolina legislators return from break to gear up session Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance McCarthy says he'll block Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel Governor decries 'distracting' Kansas with 'wedge issues' Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView