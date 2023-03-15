Building permits Mar 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenXing Yong Ren (Chris), (alter commercial building, change of use), 2710 Nashville Road, commercial building, $1,000.DC Builders (alter commercial apartment building, exterior stairs), 1246 Center St., $500. Miller Builders (new detached garage), 1933 Nashville Road, residential building, $108,000.BBD Corp (Rivendell Hospital, maintenance shop), 1035 Porter Pike, commercial building, $143,735.Scott & Murphy (Service One Credit Union, total demolition of single-family-residence), 139 State St., demolition, $7,800. Jerry Helm (detached garage), 427 Sumpter Ave., residential building, $27,000.Tony Henon Construction (Nine Seven Nine LLC, Unit B, alter commercial interior), 633 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $40,000.Precision Contractors (869 McFadin Station St., Lot 98), residential building, $155,000.My Projects (interior alteration), 1347 Ky. 185, commercial building, $25,000.E.H. Harris Lumber Co. (rebuild on existing slab), 400 Clay St., commercial building, $80,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGrisly details emerge in Warren murder, arson caseRestaurant inspectionsBrooke Bryant (Vincent)'Natural talents:' Arcadia Senior Living residents go TikTok viralStansbury steps down as Hilltoppers' coachTwo BG men indicted on rape charges against childCoaching search on for WKU after Stansbury's departureWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsParks worker's quick use of AED device saves lifeBG man arrested, linked to two overdoses Images Videos State News Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care Nitrogen oxide cloud dissipates after Indiana plant release Medical marijuana proposal gains momentum in Kentucky Kentucky passes cancer testing mandate for insurers Felton Spencer, ex-Louisville star and NBA veteran, dies National News AP News Summary at 3:17 a.m. EDT AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:58 a.m. EDT Pitt gets past Mississippi St 60-59 in NCAA First Four 'Nazi' references: BBC sportscaster's tweet revives debate AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Why US troops remain in Iraq 20 years after 'shock and awe' Warnock's campaign chief sees lessons from Dems in Georgia How Washington came to rescue US banks Haaland wades into thorny land exchange fight in Alaska Alabama House approves $1 billion plan for pandemic funds Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView