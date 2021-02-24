Bowling Green
Myles & Sons Properties LLC (alter/repair apartment building, stair/repair), 320 Old Morgantown Road, $1,500.
Graf Construction (new storage building), 924 Smith Court, residential building, $25,000.
Dal Tamang (single-family residence, add carport), 717 Lynnwood Way, residential building, $12,000.
Charles Maxwell (add bathroom), 541 Meridian Drive, residential building, $5,300.
Signature Signs (General Liquor), 2800 Scottsville Road, sign.
Signature Signs (Crystal Nails), 1689 Scottsville Road, sign.
