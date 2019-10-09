Bowling Green
Erskine Concepts (Novo Dolce), 651 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $35,000.
Jagoe Homes, 833 Sweet Bay Ave., residential building, $233,245.
Jagoe Homes, 856 Loebner Ave., residential building, $247,513.
Johnny Johnson, 805 Edgewood Ave., residential building, $35,000.
So Ky Building & Remodeling, 311 Traditions Blvd., residential building, $225,000.
Johnny Johnson, 805 Edgewood Ave., residential building, $110,000.
Contracting Unlimited, 1504 Chestnut St., site work, $22,000.
Jagoe Homes, 850 Loebner Ave., residential building, $248,810.
Doug Martens Construction, 1417 Drakes Ridge Lane, residential building, $95,625.
Reese Real Estate Bowling Green (O’Reilly Auto Parts, new commercial building), 5433 Scottsville Road, $1,100,000.
Richard C. Thomas, 1177 Kentucky St., site work, $4,500.
White Oak General Contractors (alter commercial interior, Indiana Tech/Stuart Katzoff), 360 E. Eighth Ave., commercial building, $65,000.
Signature Signs, 308 Dishman Lane, sign.
Clover Signs (Sleep Inn and Mainstay Suites, six new signs), 554 Corvette Drive, sign.
WAKY Signs (Woodforest National Bank), 1201 Morgantown Road, sign.
Henkel Corp, 385 Southwood Court, site work, $15,000.
Signs Express, 5162 Russellville Road, sign.
Delta Zeta, 1510 Chestnut St., tent.
Century Construction (Henkel Corp., add/alter commercial building, limited use elevator), 385 Southwood Court, commercial building, $171,000.
Sign Crafters Inc. (Ace Hardware Marketplace), 3170 Louisville Road, sign.
Donald McCombs, 220 Rosie St., residential building, $10,500.
Stewart Richey Construction (alter commercial interior, Ferguson remodel), 943 Lovers Lane, commercial building, $486,000.
Cin Piang, 2120 Southland St., residential building, $1,800.
Warren County
Cin Tul Kim and Thida Myint, 122 Ashton Court, fence, $1,000.
Christopher and Amy Grinstead, Lot 2, The Oaks, in-ground pool, $46,655.
Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 248, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $215,000.
Bosnian Islamic Center of Bowling Green, 396 Blue Level Road, grading, $35,000.
Laura Snarr and Byran Burns, Lot 59, Ivan Downs, in-ground pool, $27,000.
Jacob and Haley Merriman, Lot 5, Joan Phelps property, $1,000.
Chastity Walden, 1534 Oakland Road, single-family residence, $20,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, Lot 33, Pebble Ridge, single-family residence, $175,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, Lot 32, Pebble Ridge, single-family residence, $190,000.
Max and Janet Kinnaman, Lot 149, McCoy Place, poolhouse, $10,000.
Caudill Design & Construction, Lot 78, Rivergreen, in-ground pool, $53,500.
Caudill Design & Construction, Lot 78, Rivergreen, fence, $6,500.
Don and Karen Donita Wallace, 1847 Highland Church Road, single-family residence, $400,000.
Naftali Cabrera and Ana Gomez, 6067 Louisville Road, mercantile, $25,000.
Shawn and Natalie Perry, 2968 Barren River Road, single-family residence, $100,000.
Shawn and Natalie Perry, 2968 Barren River Road, garage, $100,000.
Mike and Evon Hymer, 103 Skees Road, 20 single-family residences each at a cost of $85,000.
Leon Adams, Lot 3-1, Pernia Smith Estate subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Leon Adams, Lot 3-2, Pernia Smith Estate subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
James and Sandra Moss, Lot 11, James Perkins subdivision, garage, $25,000.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 196, The Summit, single-family residence, $249,265.
Matt Hardy, 170 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
Matt Hardy, 194 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Devin and Whitney Hall, Lot 30, Fountain Trace, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Becky Anderson, Lot 5, Greathouse Estates, single-family residence, $20,000.
Dillan Fox, Lot 41, Legacy Pointe, fence, $5,000.
Stephanie Deangelis and Lonnie Tibbs, Lot 137, Hunters Crossing, single-family residence, $1,800.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 519, Northridge, single-family residence, $105,000.
Jacob and Haley Merriman, 2233 Youngs Ferry Road, single-family residence, $270,000.
Mark and Susan Hughes, Lot 347, Hidden River, covered patio, $2,000.
Charles and Jayne Meeks, 4970 Gotts Hydro Road, chicken house, $35,000.
SNS Homes LLC, 782 North Campbell Road, single-family residence, $55,000.
SNS Homes LLC, 766 North Campbell Road, single-family residence, $55,000.
Shae Foley, Lot 16, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Nihad Nuhanovic, 12992 Nashville Road, single-family residence, $710,000.
Ismet and Mirsada Mustafic, 2498 Elrod Road, demolition, $800.
Ismet and Mirsada Mustafic, 2498 Elrod Road, single-familiy residence, $10,000.
Ismet and Mirsada Mustafic, 2498 Elrod Road, garage, $3,000.
Brandon Loague, Lot 8, Stone Trace, in-ground pool, $57,000.
Derek and Amanda Talley, Lot 3, Grassland subdivision, single-family residence, $14,000.
Harmony Banks and Kevin Green, 437 Winston Road, storage shed, $4,800.
Nisren Abdulrasol and Wisam Asal, Lot 6, Stonecrest, storage shed, $2,500.
Three Springs Properties LLC, Lot 79, Northridge, fence, $5,300.
Damon McKinney, Lot 9, Lynmont Court, demolition, $6,900.
Ryan and Michele Hoskins, Lot 221, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Cin Tul Kim and Thida Myint, 122 Ashton Court, storage shed, $3,700.
Luis Ernest Olivo Vargas, 149 S. Main St., business addition, $9,400.
Mary Waldemar, 375 Coleman Lane, demolition, $500.
Jerel and Melanie Brown, 1901 Larmon Mill Road, pergola, $3,000.
Tsutomu and Carol Itoh, 535 Moats Lane, fence, $4,800.
SV4 Company LLC, 800 Girkin Boiling Springs Road, manufactured home, $45,000.
Terry and Debbie Tims, Lot 27, Wyndham Estates, garage, $10,500.
Marziya Ibragimova and Muradding Iskandar, Lot 238, Ashmoor Parke, covered porch, $10,000.
Chhong Heng Cheu and Boun Sun Heng, 255 Grassland Court, temporary use/structure.
Tony and Deborah Cardwell, 1802 Elrod Road, covered porch, $9,500.
John Wyatt, Lot 2, Idle Acres, garage, $18,000.
Christine and Keith Shotwell, 922 Girkin Road, deck, $3,000.
Tracy and Delena Daves, 1821 Affirmed Circle, pavilion, $15,000.
J. Harlow Properties, 1364 Plano Richpond Road, single-family residence, $90,000.
Curtis Butler, 602 Plum Springs Road, garage, $50,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 507, Northridge, single-family residence, $108,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 514, Northridge, single-family residence, $108,000.
Ronnie and Mary Pearson, Claypool Boyce Road, barn, $25,000.
Asim and Muniba Redzic, 3935 Chevy Way, porch, $2,500.
Nicasio Villareal Jr., 378 Heritage Ave., covered porch, $1,000.
Lee and Amanda Blakeman, 2626 Elrod Road, single-family residence, $250,000.
Shaun and Candice Baise, 3109 Gable Ridge Lane, in-ground pool, $38,000.
Gary and Sherry Duff, Lot 12-1, Maplehurst Manor, barn, $14,000.
Jennifer and Walter Campbell Jr., 239 Goshen Church North Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Cara and Kenneth Mullen, 3209 Alvaton Greenhill Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Mayra Castillo, 364 Pruitt Road, single-family residence, $15,000.
Mayra Castillo, 364 Pruitt Road, garage, $5,000.
Keith and Wanda Fishburn, 4374 Clifty Hollow Road, garage addition, $10,000.
James R. Lewis III, Lot 25, Hunters Crossing, covered patio, $4,000.
James Devin Butler, 2423 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $130,000.
Bobby and Peggy Young, Lot 120, Mitchell Heights, carport, $1,700.
Nihad Hajhdarevic, Lot 251, The Summit, single-family residence, $400,000.
Raymond and Cynthia Hendren, Lot 48, The Summit, in-ground pool, $70,000.
Mandeep Singh, 3133 Gable Ridge Lane, single-family residence, $444,900.
Henson Contracting, Lot 223, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $230,000.
Timothy and Janet White, 259 Hunts Bend Road, garage, $75,000.
Matt Hardy, 128 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Matt Hardy, 146 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Heng and Lara Lim, Lot 36, The Summit, enclosing deck, patio, porch etc., $4,000.
Rachel and Dennis Garrison Jr., Lot 38, Pennyroyal Farms, fence, $2,300.
Amber Jewell, Lot 172, McCoy Place, fence, $7,750.
David and Leah Morrison, Lot 125, Hidden River Estates, fence, $3,500.
Kristi Epley, 511 Bristow Road, garage, $35,000.
Shawn and Mallory Duvall, 207 Harry Cherry Road, single-family residence, $230,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.