Bowling Green
Finesigns & Graphics (new attached sign), 2901 Fitzgerald Industrial Drive, sign.
Miron Construction (Tyson Processing Services, new commercial building), 1388 Production Ave., commercial building, $126,577,528.
Cindi Roeham (Groovy Gus Mini Donuts), 1713 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $50,000.
Square Footage LLC (single-family residence remodel), 135 W. 10th Ave., residential building, $50,000.
Volunteer Fence, 530 Corvette Drive, fence, $92,800.
Vision Builders LLC (master bath and porch addition), 817 Rockwood Drive, residential building, $137,963.
Greg Gary Trucking (single-family residence demolition, storm damage), 1212 Magnolia St., demolition, $7,000.
Cory Ellis Construction (new pool house), 2048 Quail Run Drive, residential building, $70,000.
Triple Seven LLC (bed and bath addition), 777 Covington St., residential building, $40,000.
Miron Construction (Tyson guard shack, new commercial building), 1388 Production Ave., commercial building, $1.
Miron Construction (Tyson processing/utility building, commercial building), 1388 Production Ave., commercial building, $1.
Paul Davis Restoration (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 1550 Magnolia St., residential building, $7,500.
Jarboe Homes Inc. (new single-family residence, storm damage), 716 Briarwood Court, residential building, $435,000.
Tony Henon Construction (storm rebuild), 722 Smith Way, Lot 40, residential building, $242,000.
Tai Nguyen (demolition of commercial building), 476 Glen Lily Road, demolition, $2,000.
Kirk Young, 1434 Louisville Road, tent.
Signature Signs (Christian Family Radio), 1407 Scottsville Road, sign.
Century Fire Protection (range hood with suppression), 312 Old Morgantown Road, specialty review, $1.
Capital Fireworks, 2459 Mount Victor Lane, tent.
Capital Fireworks, 508 Dishman Lane, tent.
Signature Signs (Medical Center of Bowling Green, women’s pavilion), 523 Park St., sign.
Signature Signs, 1945 Scottsville Road, sign.
Gomez Construction, 147 Hillridge Court, Lot 54, residential building, $150,000.
TNT Fireworks, 150 Walton Ave., tent.
TNT Fireworks, 711 Campbell Lane.
Signature Signs (Fuel Fortress), 2368 Nashville Road, sign.
Santos Echeverria (add to single-family residence, porch), 424 Columbia Way, residential building, $700.
TNT Fireworks, 2370 Russellville Road, tent.
Vision Builders, 913 Rockwood Court, residential building, $486,000.
TNT Fireworks, 2945 Scottsville Road, tent.
Henson Contracting, 5313 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 120, residential building, $230,000.
Henson Contracting, 5312 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 119, residential building, $230,000.
Neville Dental Studio, 155 Olde Towne Blvd., Lot 7, tent.
Skylite Fireworks, 340 Three Springs Road, tent.
Skylite Fireworks, 5250 Scottsville Road, tent.
Bennie Jones Construction, 1353 Burr Oaks Court, Lot 18, residential building, $400,000.