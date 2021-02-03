Bowling Green
Vision Builders, no address, site work, $2,500.
Southern Homes of Bowling Green (Warren County Board of Education, tennis storage building), commercial building, $35,000.
Jackson Rickman (Arcadia of Bowling Green, commercial addition/alteration, eight units), 618 Lovers Lane, commercial building, $950,000.
Cory Ellis Construction, 6465 Night Horse Circle, Lot 47, residential building, $140,000.
Cory Ellis, 6457 Night Horse Circle, Lot 48, residential building, $160,000.
Williams Construction, 758 River Birch Road, Lot 50, residential building, $103,356.
Williams Construction, 775 River Birch Road, Lot 76, residential building, $102,951.
Williams Construction, 771 River Birch Road, Lot 77, residential building, $103,356.
Williams Construction, 755 River Birch Road, Lot 81, residential building, $123,440.
Woolbrights Carpentry & Trim LLC, 814 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 45, residential building, $113,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 859 Saucer Court, Lot 72, residential building, $211,135.
Terry Davis Construction Inc., 855 Iris Hill Court, Lot 23, residential building, $105,000.
M&N Construction BG (demo partial, single-family residence, fire damage), 225 W. 14th Ave., demolition, $4,250.
Optimum Rejuvination LLC (alter commercial interior, Suite 101), 2020 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $40,000.
Greg Wallace (interior alteration), 651 Village Creek Drive, residential building, $20,000.
Signature Signs, 843 Fairview Ave., sign.
Cedar & Sage Hair Lounge, 426 E. Main Ave., sign.
Titan Construction, 1931 Twilight Ave., Lot 9, residential building, $110,000.
MGB General Contracting (interior alteration of Salgon Asian Market, Merrick Place East Inc.), 1440 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $12,000.
Vision Builders, 279 Townsend Way, Lot 112, residential building, $209,900.
Shane Vanmeter/Stonewood Construction, 2363 Fox Ridge Court, Lot 7, site work, $113,535.
Stewart Richey Construction, 277 Technology Way, Lot 12, site work.
BG Builders, 383 Cedar Run St., Lot 599, residential building, $95,000.
Jeff Eimers (alter single-family residence, interior garage, mother-in-law suite), residential building, $15,000.
Denham-Blyth Co. Inc. (commercial interior alteration/change of use), 1555 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $98,000.
Terry Davis Construction, 833 Sagittarius Ave., residential building, $105,000.
Terry Davis Construction, 861 Iris Hill Court, Lot 22, residential building, $105,000.
Scott & Ritter Inc. (City of Bowling Green), 1316 Old Louisville Road, demolition.
Warren County
Double D Acres, 822 Hayner Road, barn, $200,000.
Daniel and Angela Neukomm, 10339 Morgantown Road, manufactured home, $10,000.
AT&T Mobility, 3979 Old Greenhill Road, cellular tower, $187,000.
Shatana Sloan, 910 Murphy Road, single-family residence remodel, $12,000.
Kathleen Overton and Oscar Bates, Lot 2, Hadley Farm subdivision, deck, $23,000.
Matt Hardy, 112 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, single-family residence, $130,000.
Doug Henning, Lot 21, Autumn Grove Road, poolhouse, $23,000.
Matthew and Erin Kamboures, Lot 11, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Julio Rangel, 300 Vance Lane, poolhouse, $85,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 571, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $110,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 572, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $115,000.
David and Meridith Doran, W.G. Talley Road, barn, $30,000.
Big Time Properties Inc., Lot 65, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Van Lawrence, 1356 Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 14, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $436,240.
Sunnyside Holdings LLC, 1664 Richardsville Road, demolition, $5,000.
Bradley Lynn Watson and Royce G. Watson, 253 Wren Road, garage, $30,000.
TMAG Properties LLC, Lot 36, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Noah and Megan Yoder, 1865 Hydro Pondsville Road, barn, $4,500.
Margie Cox, 255 Prices Chapel Road, manufactured home, $55,000.
Mark Douglas Construction Inc., 1462 Bays Fork Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Mark Douglas Construction Inc., 1498 Bays Fork Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Kaplan Fields, Lot 8, A.E. Anderson subdivision, single-family residence, $55,000.
John and Paula Huggins, Lot 70, Scottish Manor Estates, single-family residence, $100,000.
John and Paula Huggins, Lot 70, Scottish Manor Estates, covered porch, $50,000.
Shannon and Bobbye McDaniel, Girkin Road, garage, $14,000.
Jonathan Cardwell, 1304 Shaker Mill Spur Road, single-family residence, $304,000.
Cynthia Jo Kutch, Lot 1, Hilltop Acres subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.
Darren and Catherine Sledge, 1534 Bays Fork Road, barn, $25,000.
Dylan Rakers, 7181 Morgantown Road, manufactured home, $18,000.
John and Paula Huggins, Lot 74, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
AMB Properties LLC, Lot 61, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Danny Oliver, Lot 48, Cross Creek subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
David and Jessica Craig, 3302 Bethel Lane, garage, $25,000.
Frederick and Melia Newton and Cathy Pillow, Lot 26, Serenity Estates subdivision, garage, $30,000.
Emerald Matson, 302 L.C. Carr Road, manufactured home, $115,000.
James Matthew Paxton, Lot 228, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Julio Rangel, 300 Vance Lane, in-ground pool, $64,000.
Jason and Brandy Board, Lot 16, Fairvue Farm subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Sarkar, 332 Roger Porter Road, demolition, $1,000.
Sarkar, 212 Roger Porter Road, demolition, $3,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 245, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Drew Rogers, 5016 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, garage, $45,000.
Kyle and Casey Brannon, 3904 Claypool Boyce Road, garage, $26,153.
Caleb and Leslie Hastings, Lot 9, Blue Springs Farm, single-family residence, $125,000.
Samuel and Whitney Kinslow, Lot 111, McKinney Farms subdivision, $35,000.
Adam and Katie Kuzma, Lot 6, Lake View Estate subdivision, poolhouse, $150,000.
Sumner Dairy LLC, 1259 Pondsville Kepler Road, single-family residence, $25,000.
Adam and Katie Kuzma, Lot 6, Lake View Estate subdivision, in-ground pool, $60,000.
Christopher Neal, 5819 Blue Level Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
Jeff and Julia Altfillisch, Lot 83, Fountain Trace subdivision, poolhouse, $150,000.
Jeff and Julia Altfillisch, Lot 83, Fountain Trace subdivision, in-ground pool, $60,000.
Ura Yoder and Aldan Barnett, 1294 Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $147,000.
Mark and Kayla Biggs, Lot 602, North Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Derrick and Deserea Huff, 3220 Fuqua Road, business, $88,000.
Gary Dunn Sr., Lot 7, Plano North subdivision, above-ground pool, $8,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 595, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 596, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $108,000.
Pamela Gaye and Timothy Geegan, 2202 Mount Victor Lane, single-family residence, $493,566.
Donnie Alvey, 900 Girkin Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 177, McCoy Place subdivision, fence, $6,500.
Sunnyside Holdings LLC, 245 W. Fourth St., demolition, $5,000.
Leon Adams, 1296 Pondsville Kepler Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Matthew Landon Keown, 1591 Phillips Road, single-family residence, $126,000.
Southern Design & Build, 2747 Winstar Court, single-family residence, $220,000.
Emily Carroll and Brian Gray, Lot 30, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 110, South Glen Gables subdivision, $440,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 112, South Glen Gables subdivision, $415,000.
Kayla and Mark Biggs, Lot 599, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Melody Smith, 1061 Moulder Loop, single-family residence, $135,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lots 15-17 and 26, McLellan Crossings subdivision, four single-family residences each at a cost $130,000.
Michael and June Waits, 600 Victory Court, workshop, $15,000.
Graham Builders LLC, Lot 213, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $95,000.
Amanda Elkin and William Poland, 4438 Petros Road, single-family residence, $600,000.
