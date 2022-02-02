Bowling Green
MGB General Contracting, 542 Plum Springs Loop, site work, $25,000.
Hideaway Development (alter commercial interior), 610 Cave Mill Road, commercial building, $600,000.
MDS Builders (Sleep Outfitters, alter commercial interior), 1689 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $156,981.
Southern Craftsman Homes (new single-family residence), 1429 Park St., residential building, $220,000.
Alderson Homes (demo and repair deck), 181 Tabor Lane, residential building, $2,200.
Paul Davis Restoration (repair single-family residence), 1032 Ironwood Drive, residential building, $75,000.
Signs Unlimited, 546 Park St., sign.
Husk Signs (Cheetah Clean Car Wash), 2311 Cave Mill Station Blvd., sign.
Reuf Keco (new four-plex, storm damage rebuild), 240 Creekwood Ave., commercial building, $360,000.
HOK (BKD LLP, alter commercial interior, 2nd floor), 1818 Wallace Court, commercial building, $1,300,000.
Roberts Construction LLC (alter/repair single-family residence), 620 Loving Way, residential building, $110,000.
Paul Davis Restoration (alter/repair single-family residence), 1805 Barnard Way, residential building, $85,000.
Chanthom Builders (single-family resience demolition due to storm damage), 144 Hillridge Court, demolition, $9,875.
Sign Makers of Hardin County (Dollar General, repair pole sign, storm damage), 1554 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
A&E Contracting/A&E Excavation (commercial building demolition), 1035 Broadway Ave., demolition, $8,700.
A&E Contracting/A&E Excavation (single-family residence demolition), 1107 Magnolia St., demolition, $8,900.
Southern Craftsman Homes (alter/repair single-family residence), 859 Nutwood St., residential building, $50,000.
Allyson D. Brunk (add second story to single-family residence), 1210 Nahm Drive, residential building, $130,000.
Overholt Homes (alter/repair single-family residence), 130 Whispering Hills Blvd., residential building, $110,000.
SFP LLC (single-family residence demolition), 1109 E. 13th Ave., demolition, $4,500.
Klay Kelley (alter/repair single-family residence), 1644 Camden Court, residential building, $60,000.
JC Builders (alter/repair single-family residence), 107 Robin Ave., $18,108.
Greg Gary Trucking (single-family residence demolition), 722 Smith Way, demolition, $7,600.
Greg Gary Trucking (single-family residence demolition), 496 Moss Creek Ave., demolition, $3,500.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2079 Moonbeam Court, Lot 41, residential building, $120,000.
Designer Flooring & Interiors (Kelsey Long, alter commercial interior), 2945 Scottsville Road, Suite B9, commercial building, $28,000.
Greg Gary Trucking Inc. (single-family residence demolition), 583 Moss Creek Ave., demolition, $3,500.
Greg Gary Trucking Inc. (single-family residence demolition), 283 Stone Hollow Lane, demolition, $3,000.
Greg Gary Trucking Inc. (duplex demolition), 705 Village Creek Drive, demolition, $12,500.
Greg Gary Trucking Inc. (single-family residence demolition), 1262 Magnolia St., demolition, $5,800.
Greg Gary Trucking Inc. (single-family residence demolition), 716 Briarwood Court, demolition, $16,250.
James Houston (detached garage demolition, storm damage), 1830 Normal St., demolition, $3,700.
Walker Edwards (repair single-family residence), 1040 Ironwood Drive, residential building, $150,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 2073 Moonbeam Court, Lot 40, residential building, $120,000.
SFP LLC (demolition, single-family residence to footer), 1632 Ewing Ford Road, demolition, $5,500.
Stewart Richey Construction, 2608 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $10,000.
Holland Homes (single-family residence demolition, storm damage), 851 Nutwood St., demolition, $7,000.
Triple R. Paint & Remodeling (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 567 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $5,000.
Chanthom Builders (demolition, garage and rebuild), 701 Covington St., residential building, $39,300.
Kinser Farms (single-family residence demolition), 705 Briarwood Court, $12,000.