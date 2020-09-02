Bowling Green
Stengel Hill Architecture (facility enhancements), 225 Natchez Trace Ave., commercial building, $290,000.
Bowling Green Senior Living LLC, 2945 Smallhouse Road, three residential buildings each at a cost of $167,000.
BBD Corp. Inc. (Indian Hills Country Club, clubhouse), 200 Indian Hills Drive, commercial building, $4,270,000.
Steve Vincent, 232 Moultrie Court, residential building, $1,500.
Neon Campus (Fayrouz Market), 1950 Cave Mill Road, sign.
Neon Campus (O’Reilly Auto Parts), 6880 Louisville Road, sign.
Autumnstone LLC, 2361 River St., site work, $28,000.
Sunbelt Construction, 843 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $90,000.
Kentucky Interior Finishes (231 Market), 1823 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $8,000.
Kentucky Interior Finishes, 1823 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $32,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting, 1883 Twilight Ave., residential building, $120,000.
Scott & Ritter Inc., 1232 Kenton St., demolition, $3,500.
L.R. Smith Pool & Spa LLC, 1812 Bent Tree Circle, pool, $48,000.
Gus Holthaus Signs (Stockton Mortgage), 1830 Destiny Lane, Apt. 102), sign.
Tony Henon Construction, 208 Pine Pointe Court, residential building, $425,000.
L.R. Smith Pool & Spa LLC, 138 Talbott Drive, pool, $42,000.
Sign Crafters Inc. (The Taqueria), 2625 Scottsville Road, sign.
Sign Crafters Inc. (Steak Gonz’z Burger), 2625 Scottsville Road, sign.
Sign Crafters Inc. (Benjamin Moore), 3170 Louisville Road, sign.
WAKY Signs (Kaman Industrial Technologies), 123 Graham Ave., sign.
Warren County
Ladean L. Stettler Living Trust, Lot 4, Tooley Farm, garage, $13,400.
Matthew King, 2518 Elrod Road, garage addition, $250.
Amanda B. Hesson and Matthew K. King, 214 Quarry View Road, above-ground pool, $6,500.
Joe and Lisa Mason, Lot 110, Fountain Trace subdivision, in-ground pool, $60,000.
Jessica and Brent Carter, Lot 3, Fairvue Farm subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 678 South Hewitt Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
John and Robin Clayton, Lot 86, Fountain Trace, single-family residence remodel, $6,500.
Roger and Shelia Marsh, 56 Onyx Court, garage, $17,413.
Hugh and Doris Croslin, 12327 Cemetery Road, garage, $25,000.
Douglas and Kimberly Marino, 4775 Dye Ford Road, barn, $40,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 582, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $90,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lots 583 and 584, Northridge subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $95,000.
Denver and Wanda Young, 7466 Ky. 185, storage shed, $800.
Earl and Judy Beloin, Lot 31, Drakesborough, garage, $38,000.
Earl and Judy Beloin, Lot 31, Drakesborough, single-family residence, $60,000.
Motley Trading LLC, Lot 14, The Heritage, single-family residence, $265,000.
Austin Massey, Lot 4, Olive Springs, fence, $2,000.
Anthony and Jennifer Swift, Lot 14, Poplar Grove, in-ground pool, $42,000.
Vick Dekarla and Gene Hansbrough, 876 Carter Road, in-ground pool, $46,000.
Tom and Amanda Goodworth, 862 South McElwain Road, in-ground pool, $46,000.
Legacy Homes & Remodeling LLC, Lot 133, South Glen Gables, garage, $95,000.
Legacy Homes & Remodeling LLC, Lot 133, South Glen Gables, in-ground pool, $74,998.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 593, Northridge, single-family residence, $104,000.
Norma Gutierrez and Miguel Lopez, Lot 448, Northridge, fence, $5,000.
James and Judy Doolin, 8193 Ky. 185, garage, $35,000.
Ronnie and Monica Poynter, 3795 Sunnyside Gotts Road, single-family residence addition, $35,000.
Corey Mahaney, 3418 Hydro Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
BG Constructors LLC, Lot 37, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $130,000.
Dowell-Mixa Family Trust, Lot 49, September Lakes, poolhouse, $200,000.
Bluegrass Building Co. LLC, Lot 40, Upton Farms, single-family residence, $150,000.
Jennifer and Randy Robinson, Lot 2, Leroy Lightfoot subdivision, deck, $2,000.
Matthew and Jodi Sewell, 350 Mosley Road, single-family residence, $650,000.
Kelly and Kim Geoghegan, Lot 41, Upton Farms, single-family residence, $160,000.
Troy and Amy Bowdle, 5609 Carl Jordan Road, single-family residence, $210,000.
Frank and Connie Williams, Lot 18, Pedigo Acres, garage, $25,000.
Jon and Victoria Rippy, 721 Antioch Greenbriar Road, barn, $30,000.
Sarah Shipman and John Brousseau, Lot 396, Northridge subdivision, deck, $6,000.
Michael and Sherry Williams, 6705 Richpond Road, garage, $20,000.
Dwight Garmon, 344 Wimpee Smith Road, barn, $50,000.
Steven and Christine Breeden, Lot 260, Hunters Crossing, covered porch, $13,850.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 208, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $240,000.
Christopher and Diana Harl, Lot 64, Ridgewood Estates, in-ground pool, $41,850.
Kevin and Wendi Hope, Lot 177, The Summit, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Gregory and Angela Sue Linhardt, 471 Tommy Smith Road, workshop, $50,000.
Earnest Ray Glass, Lot 5, Monta Vista subdivision, single-family residence, $135,000.
Vanessa Jimenez, Lot 171, Ashmoor Parke, fence, $4,000.
Chris Gerbig, 1199 Dillard Road, single-family residence, $1,000,000.
Chris Gerbig, 1199 Dillard Road, garage, $200,000.
Chris Gerbig, 1199 Dillard Road, in-ground pool, $150,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC, Lot 31, South Oaks, single-family residence, $180,000.
Theresa Flynt, Lot 197, McCoy Place, garage, $28,000.
Larry and Elizabeth Heltsley, Lot 2, Stagner Farm subdivision, above-ground pool, $6,700.
Lindsey Noltkamper, 1054 Plum Springs Road, above-ground pool, $8,000.
Robert and Patricia Todd, 66 Drakes Creek St., storage shed, $5,370.
Margaret Howell, Lot 4, Twin Elms, single-family residence, $150,000.
Erik and Jessica Woodward, 990 Phillips Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Jeffrey Stephens, Lot 18, Browning Road subdivision, manufactured home, $71,900.
Penny Dearmond, Lot 10, Lockhart Acres, garage, $71,900.
Titan Construction LLC, Lots 196-199, McKinney Farms, four single-family residences each at a cost of $130,000.
Phillip and Stacie Young, Lot 70, McCoy Place, paving, $2,500.
Kelsey Carter and Nathan Richey, Lot 75, Cobblestone subdivision, carport, $250,000.
Gregory Wilson, 7990 Barren River Road, temporary use/structure.
Bluegrass Building Co. LLC, Lot 52, Upton Farms, single- family residence, $160,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 13, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $180,000.
Brad and Kimberly Hoffman, Lot 88, Meadowview, above-ground pool, $11,000.
Christopher and Diana Harl, Lot 64, Ridgewood Estates, pavillion, $8,000.
Gregory and Mary Barnes, 349 Trammel Bend Lane, single-family residence, $375,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 185, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $160,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 184, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $150,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 183, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $175,000.
Legend Builders LLC, Lot 142, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $275,000.
Mallory Bailey, 998 Claypool Boyce Road, storage shed, $500.
Hannah McCall and Zackary Stahl, 1042 Carter Road, single-family residence, $269,000.
Lilla Kaelin, 177 Cal Ave., storage shed, $4,100.
Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 177, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $225,000.
Sherry and Robert Stratton, 152 Wayne Watt Road, single-family residence, $250,000.
John and Gina Davis, 715 Girkin Road, single-family residence, $279,400.
John and Gina Davis, 715 Girkin Road, garage, $35,000.
Bipinchandra and Aman Patel, 10053 Alvaton Road, canopy, $35,415.
Stanford and Jennifer Snodgrass, 314 Peachtree Lane, garage, $50,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 585, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $103,000.
LJ2 Construction LLC, Lot 53, The Heritage, single-family residence, $180,000.
LJ2 Construction LLC, Lot 52, The Heritage, single-family residence, $155,000.
James Paxton, Lot 228, The Summit, single-family residence, $615,000.
James Paxton, Lot 228, The Summit, garage, $70,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 3, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Hubert Glass, 484 Old Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $320,000.
Norris and Marilyn Holderman, Lot 8, Hickory Heights, storage shed, $5,200.
Kyle and Jennifer Baumgarten, Lot 13, Plano Estates, in-ground pool, $21,500.
Steven and Kathy Roney, 503 College St., garage, $25,000.
George and Karen Kalamets, 146 Briar Creek Drive, garage, $35,000.
Katherine and David Kimbel, 3144 North Cedar Bluff Road, single-family residence, $750,000.
Mary Beth Moore, 807 Girkin Road, fence, $3,000.
Jonathan and Jennifer Amanin, Lot 24, Pennyroyal Farms, pergola, $2,500.
Rothco Properties LLC, Lots 29 and 29-1, Carter Crossings, two single-family residences each at a cost of $140,000.
Rothco Properties LLC, Lots 4 and 4-1, Carter Crossings, two single-family residences each at a cost of $150,000.
Rothco Properties LLC, Lots 3 and 3-1, Carter Crossings, two single-family residences each at a cost of $115,000.
Kyle and Amanda Golden, 2569 Fieldcrest Drive, garage, $40,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 31, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
