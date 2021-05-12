Bowling Green
Signature Signs (Vette City Vapes, alter attached illuminated sign), 1239 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Signature Signs, 1785 Campbell Lane, sign.
KBD Group (Sapphire Ball Corp., new commercial building), 1333 Production Ave., commercial building, $26,300,000.
Horizon Construction (Magnolia Hills LLC, clubhouse), 886 Anise Lane, commercial building, $100,000.
The Sign & Imaging Co., 840 Morgantown Road, sign.
Jason Smith Construction LLC (Southeastern Marketing, Ridgepoint Properties), 400 Vanderbilt Drive, commercial building, $650,000.
Design Builders (Dan and Stephanie Martin, alter interior bed/bath), 2031 Honeysuckle Court, residential building, $100,000.
JPL Management Inc. (Burger King, add drive-thru), 731 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $70,000.
WAKY Signs, 2710 Nashville Road, sign.
Cornerstone Construction, 820 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 44, residential building, $120,000.
Sign Makers of Hardin Co. (America’s Best Value Inn, alter signs), 3139 Scottsville Road, sign.
John Logan (Acorn Storage, Building No. 3), 531 Corvette Drive, commercial building, $90,000.
J. Trapper Construction LLC (Bowling Green Independent Schools Board of Education building, new commercial pavilion), 610 Wakefield St., commercial building, $20,000.
Roberts Construction LLC (C-Trace Flex LLC), 288 Cumberland Trace Road, commercial building, $75,000.
