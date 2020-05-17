Bowling Green
JDot Construction LLC, 1125 Old Barren River Road, demolition, $9,000.
High Point Homes LLC, 1002 State St., commercial building, $27,620.
Atwood Signs (South Central Kentucky Workforce Development Board), 2355 Nashville Road, sign.
Doug Martens Construction, 532 Village Way, residential building, $500,000.
Sean and Barbara Finch, 687 Bentwurth Drive, residential building, $3,900.
WAKY Sign Co. (Fairview Liquors), 958 Fairview Ave., sign.
Southern Design & Build, 6548 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $120,000.
Southern Design & Build, 6444 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $120,000.
David Carver, 2735 Russellville Road, demolition, $2,500.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 6424 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $130,000.
Bill Parker Construction, 916 Hampton Court, residential building, $13,000.
Neon Campus, 2424 Airway Drive, sign.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 6515 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $135,000.
Bridgett Burris, 1312 N. Sunrise Drive, residential building, $1,000.
Signature Signs Inc., 181 Cumberland Trace Road, sign.
Greenwood Ford, 3075 Scottsville Road, sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.