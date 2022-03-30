Bowling Green

Stonewood Construction (Otte 24, CSR BG Investments, eight-plex apartments, Building No. 1), 5814 Otte Court, Lot 2-4, commercial building, $485,000.

Stonewood Construction (Otte 24, CSR BG Investments, eight-plex apartments, Building No. 2), 5814 Otte Court, Lot 2-4, commercial building, $485,000.

Stonewood Construction (Otte 24, CSR BG Investments, eight-plex apartments, Building No. 3), 5814 Otte Court, Lot 2-4, commercial building, $485,000.

WAKY Signs, 310 E. Main Ave., sign.

Tim Whitaker (alter four-plex apartments), 3910 Banyan Court, commercial building, $7,000.

Tim Whitaker (alter/repair, replace back steps, four-plex apartments), 3920 Banyan Court, commercial building, $7,000.

Powerhouse Retail Services, 2808 Scottsville Road, site work, $10,000.

Waffle House Inc. (alter commercial interior with ADA compliance), 1868 Russellville Road, commercial building, $200,000.

Barbeque Integrated Inc. (add to commercial building), 2450 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $100,000.

Lines/Jordan Hasse (Lee Company, alter commercial interior, office addition), 5237 Nashville Road, commercial building, $60,000.

B.L. Bennett & Associates (new eight-bay garage), 494 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $33,000.

Apt. Stay Inc. (four-plex demolition), 216 Moss View St., demolition, $12,000.

King Contracting (partial demolition and repair, single-family residence), 412 McFadin Station St., residential building, $125,000.

King Contracting (partial demolition and repair, single-family residence), 422 McFadin Station St., residential building, $105,000.

Hobby Lobby Stores (alter commercial building interior), 2945 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $15,179.

Jason Smith Construction (Total Fitness Connection, alter commercial interior), 542 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $325,000.

Stewart-Richey Construction (The Hunt Group, wall repair/storm damage, repair commercial building), 1333 Magnolia St., commercial building, $36,274.

Sheri Sims, 1901 Barnard Way, fence, $12,000.

Hardcatler Rental Properties (conversion from single-family residence to lodging house), 941 Park St., short-term rental, $1.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 874 Loebner Ave., residential building, $349,165.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 957 Anise Lane, Lot 44, residential building, $264,365.

Motley Trading Co. LLC, 2135 Robin Road, fence, $3,000.

Stewart Richey Construction, 1309 Production Ave., site work, $975,000.

Brian Simmons (add to single-family residence, attached garage), 1315 Bybee Ave., residential building, $100,000.

Gomez Construction (storm damage rebuild, Lot 52), 140 Hillridge Court, residential building, $140,000.

Sunbelt Construction Inc., 1341 Ky. 185, site work, $320,000.