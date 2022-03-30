Bowling Green
Stonewood Construction (Otte 24, CSR BG Investments, eight-plex apartments, Building No. 1), 5814 Otte Court, Lot 2-4, commercial building, $485,000.
Stonewood Construction (Otte 24, CSR BG Investments, eight-plex apartments, Building No. 2), 5814 Otte Court, Lot 2-4, commercial building, $485,000.
Stonewood Construction (Otte 24, CSR BG Investments, eight-plex apartments, Building No. 3), 5814 Otte Court, Lot 2-4, commercial building, $485,000.
WAKY Signs, 310 E. Main Ave., sign.
Tim Whitaker (alter four-plex apartments), 3910 Banyan Court, commercial building, $7,000.
Tim Whitaker (alter/repair, replace back steps, four-plex apartments), 3920 Banyan Court, commercial building, $7,000.
Powerhouse Retail Services, 2808 Scottsville Road, site work, $10,000.
Waffle House Inc. (alter commercial interior with ADA compliance), 1868 Russellville Road, commercial building, $200,000.
Barbeque Integrated Inc. (add to commercial building), 2450 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $100,000.
Lines/Jordan Hasse (Lee Company, alter commercial interior, office addition), 5237 Nashville Road, commercial building, $60,000.
B.L. Bennett & Associates (new eight-bay garage), 494 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $33,000.
Apt. Stay Inc. (four-plex demolition), 216 Moss View St., demolition, $12,000.
King Contracting (partial demolition and repair, single-family residence), 412 McFadin Station St., residential building, $125,000.
King Contracting (partial demolition and repair, single-family residence), 422 McFadin Station St., residential building, $105,000.
Hobby Lobby Stores (alter commercial building interior), 2945 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $15,179.
Jason Smith Construction (Total Fitness Connection, alter commercial interior), 542 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $325,000.
Stewart-Richey Construction (The Hunt Group, wall repair/storm damage, repair commercial building), 1333 Magnolia St., commercial building, $36,274.
Sheri Sims, 1901 Barnard Way, fence, $12,000.
Hardcatler Rental Properties (conversion from single-family residence to lodging house), 941 Park St., short-term rental, $1.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 874 Loebner Ave., residential building, $349,165.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 957 Anise Lane, Lot 44, residential building, $264,365.
Motley Trading Co. LLC, 2135 Robin Road, fence, $3,000.
Stewart Richey Construction, 1309 Production Ave., site work, $975,000.
Brian Simmons (add to single-family residence, attached garage), 1315 Bybee Ave., residential building, $100,000.
Gomez Construction (storm damage rebuild, Lot 52), 140 Hillridge Court, residential building, $140,000.
Sunbelt Construction Inc., 1341 Ky. 185, site work, $320,000.