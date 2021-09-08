Warren County
Amadu and Esther Bah, Lot 2, The Vinings subdivision, fence, $7,000.
Gerita and Glenn Cook III, Lot 200, McCoy Place subdivision, fence, $6,700.
Laurie Cox, Lot 26, The Heritage subdivision, fence, $4,200.
Gregory and Glenda Young, 6290 Ky. 185, garage, $69,400.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 55, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $239,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 52, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.
Daniel and Simone Moss, 2621 Matlock Old Union Road, single-family residence, $500,000.
Katie Murphy, Lot 12, Weatherstone subdivision, fence, $8,100.
Sandra Himmelright, Lot 542, Northridge subdivision, fence, $7,400.
Angel Lee, Lot 99, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 107, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $194,919.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 110, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $232,200.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 103, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $232,200.
Brian Cardwell, 6572 Blue Level Road, manufactured home, $122,000.
Kentucky Outdoor Adver-tising Inc., 6238 Nashville Road, sign, $50,000.
Jacob and Hadleigh Evans, 16078 Barren River Road, single-family residence, $500,000.
James and Lanetta Lytle, Lot 61, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, above-ground pool, $9,434.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 48, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $257,775.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 58, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $240,300.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 59, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $216,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 61, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $240,300.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 62, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $238,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 96, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $380,655.
Ernest Grimes, Lot 7, Harvest Landing subdivision, garage, $60,000.
Kendall and Caroline Sledge, Lot 181, South Glen Gables subdivision, garage, $45,000.
Cory and Melinda Robinson, Lot 122, South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $59,399.
Lian Vung and Gin S. Tuang, Lot 56, Springhurst subdivision, fence, $4,000.
Jon and Meredith Stokes, 274 Greathouse Road, single-family residence, $500,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 86, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Christopher and Audra Coil, Lot 396, Hidden River Estates subdivision, covered porch, $50,000.
Alissa Bossingham and Paul Stratton, 152 Wayne Watt Road, garage, $23,253.
Black Oak Homes, Lot 54, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
Black Oak Homes, Lot 53, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
Shekar Suman and Avinash Aravantagi, Lot 55-2, Rivergreen, pavilion, $30,000.
Tamela and James Draper III, Lot 1, Skillern subdivision, single-family residence, $114,000.
SNS Homes LLC, Lot 7, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 94, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $345,000.
Linda Moody and Jeremy Broady, Lot 1, Hugh Mosley subdivision, accessory apartment, $300,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 68, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $371,760.
Chrissi Ridley, Lot 30, McLellan Farms subdivision, in-ground pool, $36,250.
Ashwood Homes, Lot 63, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 219, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $314,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 167, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $479,900.
Deloris and Paul Bach, Lot 38, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, pergola, $7,100.
Megan Vernak, Lot 21, Blevins Farm subdivision, in-ground pool, $59,600.
James and Elizabeth Montague, Lot 60, Ivan Downs subdivision, in-ground pool, $49,499.
Nathan and Krista Carter, 1482 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 67, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Paul and Teena Manning, 3703 Smallhouse Road, garage, $7,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 113, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Gary and Mona Shelton, Lot 3, Plano Place subdivision, garage, $27,000.
Kyle David Hunt, Lot 181, Countryside Manor, fence, $3,000.
Ronald Bunch, 7220 Cemetery Road, deck, $5,000.
Ronald Bunch, 7220 Cemetery Road, accessory apartment, $8,000.
Ronald Bunch, 7220 Cemetery Road, single-family residence remodel, $9,000.
Ronald Bunch, 7220 Cemetery Road, single-family residence remodel, $10,000.
Daniel and Katie Beaty, 4421 Petros Road, single-family residence, $207,000.
Custom Design Build, Lot 3, Rolling Hills subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Custom Design Build, Lot 4, Rolling Hills subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $200,000.
Foundation Christian Academy Inc., 2480 Three Springs Road, assembly, $750,000.
Jennifer Robinson, Lot 25, The Vinings subdivision, fence, $9,708.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 44, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 4, Spikburg, single-family residence, $210,000.
Jeff and Cori Deprato, Lot 38, The Trace at Bays Fork, porch, $15,000.
Jeff and Cori Deprato, Lot 38, The Trace at Bays Fork, covered deck, $30,000.
Nawl Lian, Lot 69, Plano Estates subdivision, fence, $1,000.
Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 4, Spikburg subdivision, accessory apartment, $130,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 32, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 35, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Ronald and Claudette Davis, 110 N. Main St., demolition, $1,200.
JDA Construction, Lot 39, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 2, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $430,870.
Douglas and Brenda Neiman, 2101 Grider Pond Road, above-ground pool, $11,500.
Presley Ayers, 2052 Three Forks Road, single-family residence, $250,000.
Richpond Grove LLC, 240 Richpond Road, demolition, $7,000.
Hank and Kelly Wilson, Lot 69, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $64,000.
Randall and Megan Davidson, 423 Trammel Bend Lane, in-ground pool, $64,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 110, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Betsy Kullman, Lot 54, Ivan Downs subdivision, garage addition, $45,000.
Paul and Susan Kniery, Lot 2, Mill Valley subdivision, enclosing deck, patio, porch, $40,000.
Zachary Tucker, 3687 Matlock Road, single-family residence, $228,970.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 30, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $279,925.
Charles and Penny Ritchie, 548 Needmore Clifty Road, accessory apartment, $40,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 23, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $350,035.
Cardinal Construction Services LLC, Lot 14, September Lakes subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 120, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $447,900.
Douglas and Tammy Jennings, Lot 148, Hunters Crossing subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,100.
Goodall Homes, Lot 4, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $335,871.
Goodall Homes, Lot 39, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $340,000.
Darrin and Marcia Johnson, Lot 15, Northview Farm subdivision, above-ground pool, $4,000.
Michael and Ashley Barclay, Lot 23, Pebble Ridge subdivision, above-ground pool, $18,000.
David and Jana Sona , Lot 3, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $490,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 8, September Lakes subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 10, September Lakes subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Frances and George Graham, 68 Fox Run Way, paving, $2,800.
Wickman Construction Co., 2001 Highland Church Road, single-family residence, $175,000.
Laurie Simpson, Lot 489 Hidden River Estates subdivision, fence, $8,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 12, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $351,080.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 63, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $421,720.
GPR Construction, Lot 3, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $285,000.
Elvedin and Amila Avdic, Lot 235, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
Billy and Justina Lattimer, 307 Whitlock Road, garage, $23,000.
William and Cathy Young, 2035 Larmon Mill Road, garage, $50,126.
Ronald and Claudette Davis, 110 N. Main St., single-family residence addition, $30,000.
Brett and April Zachary, 589 West Bogle Road, single-family residence, $246,000.
Amel Atic, 1306 Matlock Road, single-family residence, $1,200,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 29, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $345,000.
Bowling Green
I-5 Design Build (Bowling Green The Mint Gaming, alter interior/exterior), 2475 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $6,222,358.
Williams Construction, 853 McFadin Station St., Lot 102, residential building, $129,282.
Senad Ahmetovic (add porch to single-family residence), 412 Glen Lily Road, residential building, $7,200.
Signature Signs, 192 Technology Way, sign.
Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., mobile home.
Vision Builders (add porch to single-family residence), 406 Traditions Blvd., residential building, $16,500.
Williams Construction, 725 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 107, residential building, $129,282.
DC Builders (The Vue, Suite 42, Sandwich Shop, alter commercial interior), 705 State St., $63,360.
Swafford Services (add footers to deck), 589 Grider Pond Road, residential building, $30,000.
BBD Corp (Tint World, High Five Commercial LLC, alter interior/exterior), 416 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $487,995.
Raven Construction (Omar Alrawi, new single-family residence), 4425 Maple Lane, residential building, $150,000.
Vita Nova LLC, 4662 Russellville Road, Lot 2-2, site work, $69,300.
Brandon West (cover existing porch, add to single-family residence), 1454 Mount Ayr Circle, $5,000.
Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, tent.
Murray Cortez (alter single-family residence, kitchen area), 286 Rosie St., residential building, $200.
Signature Signs (F-45, new illuminated sign), 288 Cumberland Trace Road, sign.