Warren County

Amadu and Esther Bah, Lot 2, The Vinings subdivision, fence, $7,000.

Gerita and Glenn Cook III, Lot 200, McCoy Place subdivision, fence, $6,700.

Laurie Cox, Lot 26, The Heritage subdivision, fence, $4,200.

Gregory and Glenda Young, 6290 Ky. 185, garage, $69,400.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 55, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $239,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 52, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.

Daniel and Simone Moss, 2621 Matlock Old Union Road, single-family residence, $500,000.

Katie Murphy, Lot 12, Weatherstone subdivision, fence, $8,100.

Sandra Himmelright, Lot 542, Northridge subdivision, fence, $7,400.

Angel Lee, Lot 99, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $50,000.

M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 107, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $194,919.

M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 110, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $232,200.

M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 103, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $232,200.

Brian Cardwell, 6572 Blue Level Road, manufactured home, $122,000.

Kentucky Outdoor Adver-tising Inc., 6238 Nashville Road, sign, $50,000.

Jacob and Hadleigh Evans, 16078 Barren River Road, single-family residence, $500,000.

James and Lanetta Lytle, Lot 61, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, above-ground pool, $9,434.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 48, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $257,775.

M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 58, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $240,300.

M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 59, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $216,000.

M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 61, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $240,300.

M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 62, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $238,500.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 96, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $380,655.

Ernest Grimes, Lot 7, Harvest Landing subdivision, garage, $60,000.

Kendall and Caroline Sledge, Lot 181, South Glen Gables subdivision, garage, $45,000.

Cory and Melinda Robinson, Lot 122, South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $59,399.

Lian Vung and Gin S. Tuang, Lot 56, Springhurst subdivision, fence, $4,000.

Jon and Meredith Stokes, 274 Greathouse Road, single-family residence, $500,000.

The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 86, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Christopher and Audra Coil, Lot 396, Hidden River Estates subdivision, covered porch, $50,000.

Alissa Bossingham and Paul Stratton, 152 Wayne Watt Road, garage, $23,253.

Black Oak Homes, Lot 54, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.

Black Oak Homes, Lot 53, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.

Shekar Suman and Avinash Aravantagi, Lot 55-2, Rivergreen, pavilion, $30,000.

Tamela and James Draper III, Lot 1, Skillern subdivision, single-family residence, $114,000.

SNS Homes LLC, Lot 7, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 94, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $345,000.

Linda Moody and Jeremy Broady, Lot 1, Hugh Mosley subdivision, accessory apartment, $300,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 68, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $371,760.

Chrissi Ridley, Lot 30, McLellan Farms subdivision, in-ground pool, $36,250.

Ashwood Homes, Lot 63, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.

Western Homes LLC, Lot 219, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $314,000.

JDA Construction, Lot 167, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $479,900.

Deloris and Paul Bach, Lot 38, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, pergola, $7,100.

Megan Vernak, Lot 21, Blevins Farm subdivision, in-ground pool, $59,600.

James and Elizabeth Montague, Lot 60, Ivan Downs subdivision, in-ground pool, $49,499.

Nathan and Krista Carter, 1482 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, single-family residence, $300,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 67, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Paul and Teena Manning, 3703 Smallhouse Road, garage, $7,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 113, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.

Gary and Mona Shelton, Lot 3, Plano Place subdivision, garage, $27,000.

Kyle David Hunt, Lot 181, Countryside Manor, fence, $3,000.

Ronald Bunch, 7220 Cemetery Road, deck, $5,000.

Ronald Bunch, 7220 Cemetery Road, accessory apartment, $8,000.

Ronald Bunch, 7220 Cemetery Road, single-family residence remodel, $9,000.

Ronald Bunch, 7220 Cemetery Road, single-family residence remodel, $10,000.

Daniel and Katie Beaty, 4421 Petros Road, single-family residence, $207,000.

Custom Design Build, Lot 3, Rolling Hills subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Custom Design Build, Lot 4, Rolling Hills subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $200,000.

Foundation Christian Academy Inc., 2480 Three Springs Road, assembly, $750,000.

Jennifer Robinson, Lot 25, The Vinings subdivision, fence, $9,708.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 44, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.

Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 4, Spikburg, single-family residence, $210,000.

Jeff and Cori Deprato, Lot 38, The Trace at Bays Fork, porch, $15,000.

Jeff and Cori Deprato, Lot 38, The Trace at Bays Fork, covered deck, $30,000.

Nawl Lian, Lot 69, Plano Estates subdivision, fence, $1,000.

Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 4, Spikburg subdivision, accessory apartment, $130,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 32, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 35, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.

Ronald and Claudette Davis, 110 N. Main St., demolition, $1,200.

JDA Construction, Lot 39, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 2, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $430,870.

Douglas and Brenda Neiman, 2101 Grider Pond Road, above-ground pool, $11,500.

Presley Ayers, 2052 Three Forks Road, single-family residence, $250,000.

Richpond Grove LLC, 240 Richpond Road, demolition, $7,000.

Hank and Kelly Wilson, Lot 69, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $64,000.

Randall and Megan Davidson, 423 Trammel Bend Lane, in-ground pool, $64,000.

Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 110, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Betsy Kullman, Lot 54, Ivan Downs subdivision, garage addition, $45,000.

Paul and Susan Kniery, Lot 2, Mill Valley subdivision, enclosing deck, patio, porch, $40,000.

Zachary Tucker, 3687 Matlock Road, single-family residence, $228,970.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 30, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $279,925.

Charles and Penny Ritchie, 548 Needmore Clifty Road, accessory apartment, $40,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 23, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $350,035.

Cardinal Construction Services LLC, Lot 14, September Lakes subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.

JDA Construction, Lot 120, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $447,900.

Douglas and Tammy Jennings, Lot 148, Hunters Crossing subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,100.

Goodall Homes, Lot 4, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $335,871.

Goodall Homes, Lot 39, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $340,000.

Darrin and Marcia Johnson, Lot 15, Northview Farm subdivision, above-ground pool, $4,000.

Michael and Ashley Barclay, Lot 23, Pebble Ridge subdivision, above-ground pool, $18,000.

David and Jana Sona , Lot 3, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $490,000.

Hansbrough Development, Lot 8, September Lakes subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Hansbrough Development, Lot 10, September Lakes subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Frances and George Graham, 68 Fox Run Way, paving, $2,800.

Wickman Construction Co., 2001 Highland Church Road, single-family residence, $175,000.

Laurie Simpson, Lot 489 Hidden River Estates subdivision, fence, $8,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 12, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $351,080.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 63, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $421,720.

GPR Construction, Lot 3, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $285,000.

Elvedin and Amila Avdic, Lot 235, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.

Billy and Justina Lattimer, 307 Whitlock Road, garage, $23,000.

William and Cathy Young, 2035 Larmon Mill Road, garage, $50,126.

Ronald and Claudette Davis, 110 N. Main St., single-family residence addition, $30,000.

Brett and April Zachary, 589 West Bogle Road, single-family residence, $246,000.

Amel Atic, 1306 Matlock Road, single-family residence, $1,200,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 29, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $345,000.

Bowling Green

I-5 Design Build (Bowling Green The Mint Gaming, alter interior/exterior), 2475 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $6,222,358.

Williams Construction, 853 McFadin Station St., Lot 102, residential building, $129,282.

Senad Ahmetovic (add porch to single-family residence), 412 Glen Lily Road, residential building, $7,200.

Signature Signs, 192 Technology Way, sign.

Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., mobile home.

Vision Builders (add porch to single-family residence), 406 Traditions Blvd., residential building, $16,500.

Williams Construction, 725 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 107, residential building, $129,282.

DC Builders (The Vue, Suite 42, Sandwich Shop, alter commercial interior), 705 State St., $63,360.

Swafford Services (add footers to deck), 589 Grider Pond Road, residential building, $30,000.

BBD Corp (Tint World, High Five Commercial LLC, alter interior/exterior), 416 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $487,995.

Raven Construction (Omar Alrawi, new single-family residence), 4425 Maple Lane, residential building, $150,000.

Vita Nova LLC, 4662 Russellville Road, Lot 2-2, site work, $69,300.

Brandon West (cover existing porch, add to single-family residence), 1454 Mount Ayr Circle, $5,000.

Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, tent.

Murray Cortez (alter single-family residence, kitchen area), 286 Rosie St., residential building, $200.

Signature Signs (F-45, new illuminated sign), 288 Cumberland Trace Road, sign.