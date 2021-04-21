Bowling Green
Madison Swimming Pools LLC, 2011 Nashville Road, pool, $194,100.
Madison Swimming Pools LLC, 2011 Nashville Road, fence, $15,000.
Graham Builders LLC (St. John Properties, new commercial building), 1960 Louisville Road, commercial building, $316,000
Jaimie and Nicholas Spugnardi (new pool house), 1310 Edgewood Ave., residential building, $95,000.
Heartland Sign Solution (FMOR Properties LLC, alter face of existing illuminated monument sign), 818 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Vision Builders, 292 Townsend Way, Lot 124, residential building, $225,000.
Terry Davis Construction, 803 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 1, residential building, $120,000.
BBD Corp. (The Barkley, new commercial building), 1689 Brianna Court, Lot 1-13-3, commercial building, $705,604.
WAKY Signs, 250 Mitch McConnell Way, sign.
Nett Construction (Shogun Express, alter commercial interior), 4665 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $551,662.
Rushing Builders, 2057 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 33, residential building, $120,000.
Robert Bowden III, 980 Lovers Lane, sign.
Rushing Builders, 2111 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 50, residential building, $120,000.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill Apartments, Building G-1, six-bay garage), 2343 Cave Mill Station Blvd, Lot 1-1, $18,000.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill II, Lot 1-1, Building G-2, seven-bay garage), 2343 Cave Mill Station Blvd., Lot 1-1, commercial building, $21,000.
William Wiedower, 2342 Cave Mill Station Blvd., commercial building, $15,000.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill II, Lot 1-4, Building G-4, six-bay garage), 2342 Cave Mill Station Blvd., commercial building, $18,000.
William Wiedower, Architect (Cave Mill II, Lot 1-4, Building G-5, six-bay garage), 2342 Cave Mill Station Blvd., commercial building, $18,000.
Kun Ov (add roof over existing patio), 1120 E. 14th Ave., residential building, $1,500.
BBD Corp. (Atalla Plastic Surgery, Suite 303, first and second floors), 1048 Ashley St., commercial building, $117,616.
Signature Signs, 1220 Ashley Circle, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 1021 Anise Court, Lot 123, residential building, $323,945.
Dr. T. and Rebecca Reynolds (alter single-family residence interior bedroom, using existing attic space), 1019 Cumberland Ridge Way, Lot 235, residential building, $80,000.
BBD Corp Inc. (Clinton Mills/Hitcents, alter commercial interior, second floor), 200 Natchez Trace Ave., commercial building, $167,000.
