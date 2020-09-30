Bowling Green
PDT Investments LLC, 1218 State St., fence, $1,750.
Philip and Brittany Hunt, 425 Keystone Drive, residential building, $285,000.
Michael Wells (Summit View Learning Center), 247 Double Springs Road, commercial building, $56,000.
Arnold Consulting Engineering Services Inc., 151 Turner Court, site work, $174,000.
Henson Contracting (new single-family residence, Lot 111), 5337 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 111, residential building, $190,000.
Signs Express (Ky. Auto Sales, alter pole sign), 1224 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
King Contracting LLC (new pool and fence), 211 Brandywood Court, pool, $33,000.
Chris Collins Construction LLC (convert garage to living area), 200 Rosie St., residential building, $3,000.
Todd Henson (new single-family residence, Lot 42), 697 Cherry Blossom Road, residential building, $100,000.
Signature Signs (River St. Motors, add to existing pole sign), 2361 River St., sign.
