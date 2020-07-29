Bowling Green
Signature Signs, 1074 Pedigo Way, Apt. 700, sign.
Barry Dye, 43 Hightower Court, residential building, $35,000.
Antonio F. Jimenez, 762 Fern Hill St., residential building, $3,500.
Greg Gary Trucking, 1317 Melrose St., demolition, $7,400.
Lynn Olson, 1520 Scottsville Road, residential building, $50,000.
Lynn Olson, 1520 Scottsville Road, residential building, $10,000.
Cory Ellis Construction, 2115 Sycamore Drive, residential building, $125,000.
Signature Signs, 727 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Signature Signs, 1831 Cave Mill Road, sign.
Burch Builders, 1225 High St., residential building, $2,000.
Henson Contracting, 693 Cherry Blossom Road, residential building, $100,000.
Joseph R. Manning, 1316 Edgewood Ave., residential building, $2,000.
Thoroughbred Con-tracting, 1895 Twilight Ave., residential building, $120,000.
Signs Express, 1438 Chestnut St., sign.
WAKY Sign Co., 1341 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
WAKY Sign Co. (Dubois Chemical), 100 Graham Ave., sign.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC , 6617 Night Horse St., residential building, $145,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 6611 Night Horse St., residential building, $145,000.
Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, 1847 Cave Mill Road, site work, $225,000.
Signs Express (Path Forward of Kentucky), 1990 Louisville Road, sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.