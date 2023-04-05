Bowling Green
Ruth Saenz (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage/roof area), 135 Meadowbrook Court, residential building, $5,000.
J. Trapper Construction (Ewing Pointe Apartments, eight-plex, buildings 6-14), 2661 Mount Victor Lane, nine commercial buildings each at a cost of $986,300.
Williams Associates Architects (Chin Calvary Church, add to commercial building), commercial building, $176,350.
Hoyt & Berenyi, 6333 Whitney Drive, Lot 3, site work, $849,000.
Signature Signs (Julie Gaskill, one new pole, non-illuminated sign), 1844 Lyda Ave., sign.
Reynolds Building & Development (storm damage rebuild, new single-family residence), 553 Cherokee Drive, residential building, $342,000.
Maria Diaz (interior/exterior alter-addition to single-family residence), 704 Pearce Way, residential building, $50,000.
Signature Signs (Sherwood Guns, one pole sign alteration/illuminated), 940 Bryant Way, sign.
Greg Gary Trucking (Topper Park Apartments), 1201 Kentucky St., demolition, $1,700.
Alian Liens (Paint Booth, alter commercial interior), 2016 Russellville Road, commercial building, $8,000.
Jagoe Homes, 648 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 158, residential building, $162,972.
Greg Gary (Topper Park Apartments, single-family residence demolition), 123 E. 12th Ave., demolition, $3,700.
B&D Pallet LLC (demolition of accessory structure), 835 Victoria St., demolition, $1,500.
James Brown, 250 Park St., tent.
Evludin Cerimovic, 642 Denali St., residential building, $6,674.
Richard Fontenot (detached garage), 1126 Grider Pond Road, residential building, $32,000.
Warren County
Ahmet and Bahra Aganovic, 3260 South Oak St., single-family residence addition, $4,500.
Lance and Sherry Alford, 348 Old Drake Temperance Road, garage, $20,000.
BG Constructors LLC, Lot 146, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
Ryan and Kelli Ringel, 2850 Claypool Alvaton Road, garage, $25,000.
Housing Authority of Bowling Green, 241 Fort Webb Drive, demolition, $2,500.
Bill Jackson, 2209 Slim Island Road, single-family residence, $142,597.
Ometha Doss, 120 Prospect Lane, storage shed, $12,500.
Todd Merritt, 418 Willis Road, storage shed, $5,000.
Lynn and Robert Austin Jr., 301 Deer Meadow Ave., garage, $60,000.
Heather Edwards Tomblinson Trust 2020, 2366 Ewing Ford Road, pool, $60,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 250, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $260,000.
William and Margie Forker, 1740 Grider Pond Road, fence.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 262, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 263, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 265, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 264, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Chad Bridges, 2841 Austin Raymer Road, workshop, $3,000.
Joshua and Beth Creek, 10419 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, accessory apartment, $110,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 250, McCoy Place subdivision, $280,000.
Rushing Builders, Lot 162, McLellan Crossing subdivision, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 110, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $459,464.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 85, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $308,656.
Robert and Patricia Marlette, 410 Lamplighter Drive, pool, $85,544.
Jennifer and Gregory Waldron Jr., Lot 173, Hunters Crossing subdivision, accessory apartment, $125,000.
Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 1, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.
Chad and Caitlyn Krebs, 7113 Hilliard Circle, fence.
Jonathan Moran, 3047 Yearling Ave., storage shed, $5,000.
Donald and Laurie McCombs, Lot 17, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Andy and Miranda Roberts, 410 Cooper Dearing Road, pool, $64,946.
James and Peggy Hudson, 610 Millstone Way, single-family residence remodel (bathroom), $25,000.
James and Peggy Hudson, 610 Millstone Way, single-family residence addition (other), $16,500.
Po and Ktay Khu, 3009 Landon Way, single-family residence addition (covered deck, porch, patio), single-family residence addition, $7,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 3067 Indo St., single-family residence, $354,650.
Hammer Homes LLC., Lot 170, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 45, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 212, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $396,824.
Leroy and Margaret Sparks, 321 Timber Lane Drive, storm damage (repair only), $30,000.
Scott Norris, 556 Norris Road, pool, $6,000.
Brian and Stacey Hurt, 2927 Norland St., single-family residence, $330,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc.. Lot 84, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $330,000.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 13, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $297,580.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 12, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $265,850.
Legacy By Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, Lot 8, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $255,540.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 87, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 59, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Christopher and Lindsay Walden, 151 Porter Thornton Road, single-family residence, $250,000.
Richard and Linda Kluemper, 852 Claypool Boyce Road, single-family residence, $175,000.
Lucas and Meredith Page, 339 Greta Drive, single-family residence remodel, $41,085.
Lynn and Robert Austin Jr., 301 Deer Meadow Ave., poolhouse, $40,000.
Richard Whitaker, 1839 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, agriculture building, $11,000.
Jason and Leigh Ann Price, 717 Hunters Pointe Court, pool, $60,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 73, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $313,588.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 72, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $354,688.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 76, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $333,836.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, 411 Standard Ave., single-family residence, $245,540.
Joseph and Donna Jackson, 517 Hill Road, agriculture building, $40,000.
Highland Sod Farms LLC, 1475 Hunts Lane, short-term rental.
Brian and Tammy Reeder, 1140 Westbrook Road, garage, $25,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 254, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Front Row Properties LLC, Lot 250, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $145,000.
Bryant and Gina Smith, 5952 Glen Lily Road, single-family residence, $30,000.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 1227 Melody Ave., single-family residence, $160,000.
Trevor Furlong, Lot 1, Morris Meadows subdivision, garage, $78,748.
Shoaib and Muhammad Akbar, 725 Rivergreen Lane, pool, $60,000.
Mike and Brenda Spencer, 1315 Bill Dedmon Road, chicken house, $700.
Zhannat Khayaliyeva, Lot 73, Stuart Farm subdivision, fence.
Cesar Medina, 2876 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, manufactured home, $15,000.
Higgins Homesteads LLC, 979 Moorman Lane, demolition, $12,000.
Jerry N. and Dana Young and Jerry R. and Vivian Young, 1396 Lodge Hall Road, agriculture building, $9,500.
Carlie Dossey and Barney Jones, 3335 Hays Pondsville Road, short-term rental.
Sheila Colter, 473 North Ridge subdivision, fence.
Thomas and Jo Ferguson, 1484 Southern Sky Circle, fence.
Kendall Bryant and Frank Ward Plato II, 1321 Beaumont Drive, pool, $70,000.
Holly Elizabeth and Anthony Kyle Wilson, Lot 224, The Summit subdivision, fence.
Samuel and April Mast, 1030 Edgewater Lane, pool, $80,000.
Anderson and Julie Rowland, 305 Old Zion Church Road, pool, $81,000.
Haley Stillwell, 961 Garrett Hollow Road, manufactured home, $128,600.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, 441 Standard Ave., single-family residence, $245,540.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, 447 Standard Ave., single-family residence, $306,540.
Laura Thomas and Ryan Clarkson, 531 Lauren Ave., deck, $12,500.
Mike Brown Construction, 3499 Hammett Hill Road, single-family residence, $75,000.
Colton Charles and Megan Isaacs, 454 Sledge Road, garage, $40,000.
Saban and Fata Hotilovac and Hasan Hotilovac, 311 Leon Drive, poolhouse, $30,000.
Julie and Steve Bridgens, 8682 Pebblestone Lane, pool, $52,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 211, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $420,120.
Hank and Kelly Wilson, Lot 251, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $280,000.
Trenton Coleman, 568 Hammett Hill Road, garage, $25,000.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 1221 Melody Ave., single-family residence, $160,000.
Stonewood Construction Inc., 1122 Melody Ave., single-family residence, $160,000.
Erin Scannell and Blake Alexander Lombard, Lot 53, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, fence.
Adam and Behka Avdic, Lot 108, Stagner Farms subdivision, fence.
Stonewood Construction Inc., 1128 Melody Ave., single-family residence, $160,000.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 1265 Melody Ave., single-family residence, $160,000.
Michael and Shawn Clayton, 499 Sweeney Lane, manufactured home, $15,000.
Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 36, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
David and April Gammon, Lot 22, Hazel Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $315,000.
Anna Parson and Zachary Caldwell, 1920 Detour Road, garage, $54,000.