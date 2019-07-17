Bowling Green
Key Oil (new commercial canopy), 3170 Fitzgerald Industrial Drive, commercial building, $350,000.
Signature Signs (Lowder & McGill), 537 E. 10th Ave., sign.
Brian K. Ewers (Kroger, add/alter commercial building), 2945 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $4,719,800.
Mike Measel Inc. (Dollar General, new commercial building), 813 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $485,000.
Hogan Real Estate (Starbucks, new commercial building), 617 Hennessy Way, commercial building, $700,000.
WAKY Signs (Q Coffee), 3031 Nashville Road, sign.
Hub Multi Family LLC, 494 Hub Blvd, site work, $17,000.
WAKY Signs, 850 Wilkinson Trace, sign.
J. Allen Builders, 123 Graham Ave., commercial building, $300,000.
WAKY Signs (Affordable Storage Guys), 6044 Scottsville Road, sign.
WAKY Signs (Fruit of the Loom Conference Center), 639 Middle Bridge Road, sign.
Gomez Construction, 1532 Virginia Drive, residential building, $100,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 793 Kobus St., residential building, $180,350.
City of Bowling Green, 911 Kentucky St., commercial building, $1,243,000.
Wendy’s, 543 Duntov Way, temporary sign.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel (Greenwood Square Holdings, alter exterior), 2945 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $459,488.
Garcia’s Landscaping & Construction, 5356 Amber Creek Lane, residential building, $6,400.
Signature Signs, 1401 Adams St., sign.
Rushing Builders, 6566 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $150,000.
Rushing Builders, 6560 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $150,000.
WAKY Signs (Sonic, Gary Farms Blvd. entrance, alter multi-tenant sign), sign, no address.
WAKY Signs (Sonic, two-sided multi-tenant sign), sign, no address.
Signature Signs, 1563 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Toyota of Bowling Green, 2398 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.