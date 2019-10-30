Bowling Green
Golden Flower LLC, 1368 Three Springs Road, residential building, $25,000.
John Williams (Dominion 3), 203 Jody Richards Drive, commercial building, $1,200,000.
Stewart Richey, 1801 Russellville Road, site work, $78,890.
Williams Construction (Porter Pike Station), 176 Porter Pike, commercial building, $37,500.
Williams Construction (Porter Pike Station), 176 Porter Pike, commercial building, $47,000.
Fastsigns of Bowling Green (Falcon Laser), 260 Scottys Way, sign.
TCA Construction LLC, 2942 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $160,000.
TCA Construction, 2946 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $160,000.
TCA Construction, 2950 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $160,000.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel (Hawkeegan Properties, add to commercial building), 4301 Fitzgerald Industrial Drive, commercial building, $220,000.
Jarboe Homes Inc., 185 Chippewa Drive, residential building, $365,000.
Williams Associates Architects (Spencer’s Coffee), 1265 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $160,000.
Mark A. Davis, 1517 Ridgeside Ave., residential building, $15,000.
Saul Aguilar, 1258 Shannon Drive, residential building, $2,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 858 Star Ave., residential building, $286,762.
Marlenn Acevedo, 837 Ridgecrest Way, residential building, $3,000.
Caroline Velazco, 1103 Baldwin Drive, residential building, $1,500.
Signature Signs, 254 Dishman Lane, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 739 Kobus St., residential building, $189,914.
Sign Makers of Hardin County, 827 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Henry Guillen, 332 W. 12th Ave., residential building, $6,000.
Rally’s Hamburgers, 1901 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
Lal Awma, 1320 Audubon Drive, residential building, $3,000.
Greenwood Ford Lincoln, 3075 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Metro PCS, 2440 Nashville Road, Apt. 4, temporary sign.
