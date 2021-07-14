Bowling Green
HFA Creative Solutions/Leticia Martinez (Wal-Mart, alter commercial building, interior and exterior), 150 Walton Ave., commercial building, $1,786,109.
Neon Campus Inc. (Smoke N’ More, new attached illuminated sign), 2910 Scottsville Road, sign.
Rob Jones Construction, 648 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 10, residential building, $135,000.
Rob Jones Construction, 660 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 13, residential building, $135,000.
Maurice Boucher (demolition, multi-family home), 231 W. 14th Ave., demolition, $10,800.
Scott & Murphy Inc., 347 Central Ave., site work, $80,700.
Edin Nuhanovic (Nuhanovic Hair Salon, alter interior commercial building), 288 Cumberland Trace Road, Apt. 103, commercial building, $68,500.
Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel (add to commercial building), 1491 Commonwealth Blvd., commercial building, $5,000,000.
Steve Sutton/Sam Capital LLC, 632 Adams St., site work, $45,800.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 961 Anise Lane, Lot 45, residential building, $217,410.
John Luu, (add porch to single-family residence), 603 Crossings Court, residential building, $5,000.
J. Trapper Construction, 1653 Granite Circle, Lot 21, residential building, $525,000.
R. Turner Contracting (deck with pergola, add to single-family residence), 821 Mooreland Drive, residential building, $12,500.
Legend Builders (Cortech, alter interior commercial building), 1711 Destiny Lane, Apt. 116, commercial building, $20,000.
Akins Construction (Great Adventure Storage, Building 1), 2317 Russellville Road, commercial building, $211,488.
Akins Construction (Great Adventure Storage, Building 2), 2317 Russellville Road, commercial building, $281,983.
Interior Demolition Specialist, 2475 Scottsville Road, demolition, $13,000.
Donald Lee Neior (add to single-family residence, roof over deck), 550 Denali St., residential building, $575.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 767 Lily St., Lot 224, residential building, $270,260.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 773 Lily St., Lot 225, residential building, $327,855.
On Target Cleaning & Restoration (alter, repair fire damage), 1418 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $15,000.
Rehab Specialists of Tennessee (The Emerson Apartments, office clubhouse, alter commercial interior), 2426 Thoroughbred Drive, Building 1, commercial building, $501,562.
Rehab Specialists of Tennessee (The Emerson Apartments, alter commercial interior), 2426 Thoroughbred Drive, Buildings 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10), nine commercial buildings each at a cost of $501,562.
Rehab Specialists of Tennessee (The Emerson Apartments, alter duplex interior), 2426 Thoroughbred Drive, residential building, $501,562.
Steven Miller (demolition, accessory structure), 2170 Nashville Road, demolition, $700.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 1009 Anise Court, Lot 121, residential building, $267,380.
Jim Bullington (Kelly Luu, alter/repair single-family residence, outside stairs), 823 Cabell Drive, residential building, $300.
Gerard Customs (alter single-family residence, garage area), 2247 Conestoga Drive, residential building, $6,000.
Jack Mae (add to single-family residence, covered deck), 334 Atlanta Way, residential building, $3,000.