Warren County
Barry and Joanna Embry, 3950 Glen Lily Road, garage, $25,000.
Jesse and Jonell Jones, 412 Bob-O-Link Road, demolition, $4,000.
Red Ladder Construction, Lot 58, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $290,000.
Red Ladder Construction, Lot 55, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $290,000.
National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, business, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, 6542, 6538, 6534, 6530, 6526, 6522, 6518, 6514, 6510, 6506, 6549, 6553, 6550 and 6546 Fortuna Court and 6492, 6488, 6484 6585, 6489 and 6480 Fortuna Avenue, 20 single-family residences each at a cost of $200,000.
Tom Goodworth, Lot 90, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $402,800.
Alan and Chelsey Bush, 164 Journey Drive, garage, $50,000.
Joe Walden, 1586 Blue Level Providence Road, garage, $28,000.
Angela Dossey, 207 Magnum Road, garage, $60,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 210, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $235,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 214, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $245,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 209, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $265,000.
Robert Marshall, 225 Carter Sims Road, carport, $6,080.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 64, Cobblestone subdivision, single-family residence, $479,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 53, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $329,690.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 157, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $361,580.
HB Properties Group LLC, Lot 36, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $264,720.
CAS Holdings II LLC, 1960 Three Springs Road, temporary use.
Jeremy and Amara Brown, Lot 61, South Glen Gables subdivision, fence.
Joshua and Jennifer Hammonds, 3175 Gable Ridge Lane, pool, $79,500.
Jessica Chapman and Justin Daffron, 288 Farmer Lane, pool, $80,000.
Lena Gokey and Dorian Almendarez, 3337 Sunburst Court, pool, $70,000.
Lynn and Robert Austin Jr., 301 Deer Meadow Ave., pool, $80,000.
Lynn and Robert Austin Jr., 301 Deer Meadow Ave., fence.
Chris Leptinsky, Lot 2, Collett Cove subdivision, single-family residence, $205,000.
James Taylor, 1026 Carter Sims Road, garage, $20,000.
David A. Sasso Jr., 7028 Shelton Lane, pool, $30,000.
Phillip and Linda Klusmeier, 2520 H.E. Johnson Road, single-family residence addition, $10,000.
Beth Whalen and Jed Peterson, 672 Mallard St., single-family residence remodel, $25,000.
Robert and Pamela Tallman, Lot 171, South Glen Gables subdivision, fence.
Carl and Gail Hinton, 2331 Girkin Road, pool, $62,800.
Mendi and Tommie Miller Jr., 320 Glenmore Road, garage, $45,000.
Bruce and Carol Jones, 280 Meadow Court, storage shed, $7,400.
James Bolinger, 2841 Laurelston Lane, pool, $37,000.
Nihad and Amera Zahirovic, 705 Elkhorn Peak Drive, pool, $33,000.
Lori Hodges and Charles Reinscheld, 151 The Trace Drive, pool, $41,000.
Ridgeline Contracting LLC, Lot 87, McLellan Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $395,000.
Niki and Charles Figgins IV, 1999 Clarence O’Dell Road, deck, $10,000.
Niki and Charles Figgins IV, 1999 Clarence O’Dell Road, pool, $25,000.
Ashin Bhasacara and Tan Hungsardone, 1170 Craighead Lane, bathroom, $2,000.
Red Ladder Construction, Lot 54, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $290,000.
Lisa and Donald Bowles Jr., 651 Moulder Loop, pool, $33,000.
Hal and Beverly Andrews, 1748 Grider Pond Road, pool, $45,000.
Nick Anderson, 111 North Main St., sign, $995.
Clinton C. Goff Irrevocable Trust, 1170 Alvaton Greenhill Road, workshop, $30,000,
Jamison and Pamela Heffron, Lot 23, Harvest Landing subdivision, single-family residence, $455,000.
Michael and Shaunna Cornwell, Lot 16, Deer Valley subdivision, accessory apartment, $135,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 185, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $385,315.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 214, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $413,105.
Senad Dizdarevic, 599 Mount Olivet Road, storage shed, $2,000.
Danny Huffman, 2162 Smiths Grove Oakland Road, storage shed, $12,500.
Gomez Construction, 10132 Russellville Road, storage shed, $35,000.
Gomez Construction, 10132 Russellville Road, garage, $40,000.
Zaadin Iskandar and Nigora Feyzulova (covered deck, patio, porch), 160 Red Cedar Way, single-family residence addition, $10,000.
Jignesh and Narendrakumar Patel, 7058 Shelton Lane, single-family residence, $380,000.
Jerry and Leslie Thomas, 6424 Cemetery Road, pool, $80,000.
Madison Ballou and Jared May, Lot 184, McKinney Farms subdivision, fence.
Todd and Jennifer Roberts, 3225 Jackson Bridge Road, manufactured home, $175,000.
Norma and Paul Stephens, 3149 Lonestar St., garage, $25,000.
Mount Pleasant Church of Christ, 10219 Ky. 185, accessory apartment, $105,000.
Anna Lawson, 3129 Mount Olivet Road, pool, $60,000.
Jeremy and Melanie Wyatt, 12667 Alvaton Scottsville Road, workshop, $80,000.
Rodgie and Allison Millet, 956 Ben Thomas Road, single-family residence, $70,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 32, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $465,340.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 30, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $311,670.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 72, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $477,265.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 73, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $483,195.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 33, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $441,995.
Kevin Keyser, 730 Hill Road, agriculture building, $35,000.
Aceland Holdings LLC, Lot 45, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $165,000.
Aceland Holdings LLC, Lot 49 Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $165,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 166, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $170,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 167, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $170,000.
Marziya Ibragimova and Muraddin Iskandar (covered porch, patio, deck), 1785 Kenilwood Way, single-family residence addition, $10,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. d/b/a Goodall Homes, Lot 15, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $168,810.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. d/b/a Goodall Homes, Lot 14, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $152,641.
Tonya Roth, 1100 Richpond Road, storage shed, $18,000.
Ngay Meh and Say Rey (covered deck, porch, patio), 4680 Morgantown Road, single-family residence addition, $2,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 629, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 630, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence addition, $140,000.
Robert Byrd, 1310 New Cut Road, Unit A, short-term rental.
Robert Byrd, 1310 New Cut Road, short-term rental.
John and Mary Ann Shields, 4565 Old Scottsville Road, demolition, $5,000.
Shane and Jamie Powers, 261 Greenhill Road, pool, $60,500.
Morgantown Bank & Trust, 1848 Morgantown Road, sign, $56,000.
Hoy and Beverly Hodges, 295 Carver Lane, pool, $87,000.
Rothco Properties LLC, 572, 568, 567 and 571, Cumberland Pointe Lane, four single-family residences attached each at a cost of $170,000.
Rothco Properties LLC, 564 and 560 Cumberland Pointe Lane, two single-family residences attached each at a cost of $180,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 34, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, single-family residence, $406,570.
Brandon and Staci Greer, 787 Old Greenhill Road, single-family residence, $1,700,000.
Brandon and Maranda Lyons, 6888 Porter Pike, garage, $120,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 23, Upton Farms subdivision, $200,000.
Bowling Green
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2114 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 64, residential building, $140,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2150 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 58, residential building, $140,000,
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2144 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 59, residential building, $140,000.
Tri Scott Homes LLC (single-family residence tornado rebuild), 111 Anders Drive, residential building, $300,000.
WAKY Signs (Brown & Brown), 563 Hub Blvd., sign.
William Wiedower, 2342 Cave Mill Station Blvd., sign.
Stonewood Construction (Keystone Commons, eight-plex apartments, Building 40), 475 Cornerstone Ave., Lot 6, commercial building, $600,000.
Stonewood Construction (Keystone Commons, eight-plex apartments, Building 29), 2154 Prospector Court, Lot 13, commercial building, $600,000.
Stonewood Construction (Keystone Commons, eight-plex apartments, Building 30), 2162 Prospector Court, Lot 12, commercial building, $600,000.
Stonewood Construction (Keystone Commons, eight-plex apartments, Building 31), 2168 Prospector Court, Lot 10, commercial building, $600,000.
Stonewood Construction (Keystone Commons, eight-plex apartments, Building 32), 2176 Prospector Court, Lot 9, commercial building, $600,000.
Stonewood Construction (Keystone Commons, eight-plex apartments, Building 38), 2184 Prospector Court, Lot 8, commercial building, $600,000.
Stonewood Construction (Keystone Commons, eight-plex apartments, Building 39), 2190 Prospector Court, Lot 7, commercial building, $600,000.
Kentucky Blu LLC (single-family residence demolition), 621 Park St., demolition, $9,000.
WAKY Signs, 510 Gordon Ave., sign.
Hub West LLC (10-plex apartments, Buildings 1-13), 599 Cooksey Lane, Lot 1-2, 13 commercial buildings each at a cost of $1,350,000.
Signs Express (B.G.I.M.P, alteration/repair sign, non-illuminated), 615 E. Seventh Ave., sign.
Windsor Construction, 1085 Drakes Ridge Lane, Lot 3-3, residential building, $800,000.
WAKY Signs, 760 Campbell Lane, sign.
Build 270 LLC (new detached garage, storm damage rebuild), 128 Whispering Hills Blvd., residential building, $25,000.
Build 270 LLC (add, alter single-family residence), 128 Whispering Hills Blvd., residential building, $160,000.
On Target Construction (Vette City Hotel-alter interior walls with electric panel), 4700 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $2,000.
Sergio Castillo (room addition), 1305 S. Lee Drive, residential building, $10,000.
Neon Campus (three new signs, pole and attached, illuminated), 1603 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Shamrock Homes LLC (new single-family residence, storm damage rebuild), 1620 Fairview Ave., residential building, $200,000.
James Peerce (Airbnb), 522 E. 13th Ave., short-term rental.
Cyndra Cook (alter, repair carport), 626 Hampton Drive, residential building, $1,000.
S&S Construction (new pool house), 3430 Amber Court, Lot 2, residential building, $60,000.
Larry Baxter (alter interior, remodel, replace insulation, drywall etc.) 615 Old Morgantown Road, residential building, $80,000.
Arnold Consulting Eng. Svcs. Inc., 1397 Production Ave., site work, $250,000.