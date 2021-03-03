Bowling Green

Precision Contractors (detached garage), 1600 Eastland St., residential building, $12,000.

Overholt Builders, 5329 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 112, residential building, $140,000.

Precision Contractors, 811 River Birch Court, Lot 120, residential building, $120,000.

Shane Eddleman (Hardee’s, illuminated billboard sign), 104 Campbell Lane, sign.

Sign Crafters Inc., 1851 Scottsville Road, sign.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 887 Loebner Ave, Lot 132, residential building, $314,755.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 898 Loebner Ave., Lot 120, residential building, $314,260.

S&S Construction (add to single-family residence, sunroom), 303 Ford Ave., residential building, $10,000.

Rob Jones Construction, 863 Keystone Drive, Lot 4-1, residential building, $425,000.

Mike Moseley & Son Construction (add covered porch), 348 Brighton Ave, residential building, $13,100.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 893 Loebner Ave., Lot 131, residential building, $267,170.

The Sign & Imaging Co. Inc., 1851 Scottsville Road, sign.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 881 Loebner Ave., Lot 133, residential building, $287,280.

Scott & Ritter Inc., 408 Woodford Ave., demolition, $3,500.

Signature Signs Inc. (WKU Lifeworks, new monument sign), 1312 Adams St., sign.

J. Trapper Construction LLC, 673 Pleasant Meadow Lane, Lot 533, residential building, $200,500.

William Wiedaner, Architect, 2342 Cave Mill Station Blvd., site work, $1,133,083.

William Wiedaner, Architect, 2343 Cave Mill Station Blvd., Lot 1-1, site work, $1,004,809.

Warren County

BCTA Properties LLC, 344 Dye Ford Road, two apartments each at a cost of $400,000.

Mary Finn and John Barnard Reidiess, 395 Hays Road N., business, $175,000.

Daniel and Jana Sawyers, Lot 31, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $215,000.

Aaron James and Mary Beth Donovan, Lot 3, Honeysuckle subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,000.

Karen Cappellin, Lot 242, McCoy Place subdivision, enclosing deck/patio/porch etc., $15,400.

Joseph Hall, Lot 106, North Ridge subdivision, fence, $3,900.

Larry Mayes, Lot 52, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, garage, $10,000.

Adam and Shea Garrett, Lot 23, Melody Acres subdivision, single-family residence addition, $45,000.

James and Cynthia Jutz, Lot 4, Jackson Manor subdivision, garage, $11,400.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 131, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $285,000.

Justin and Amy Gearlds, 2150 Matlock Road, single-family residence, $450,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 42, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.

Jeremy and Julie Williams, 5717 Old Scottsville Road, in-ground pool, $29,500.

Hammer Homes LLC, 2858 Winstar Ave., single-family residence, $185,000.

JDA Construction, Lot 187, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $360,000.

Miranda Mize and Benjamin D. Hunt, Lot 239, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.

Coy and Jennifer Allen, Lot 9, Wesley Estates subdivision, above-ground pool, $6,200.

Jessica Crump and Russell Anderson, Lot 5, Owens Saw Mill Inc. property, fence, $3,000.

Jessica Crump and Russell Anderson, Lot 5, Owens Saw Mill Inc., storage shed, $3,000.

Andrew and Allison Williamson, 352 Phillips Road, single-family residence, $300,000.

Western Homes LLC, Lot 205, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $270,000.

Brent and Monica Milby, Lot 6, Stone Trace subdivision, greenhouse, $3,000.

Donald J. and Carolyn D. Simon, 9343 Louisville Road, single-family residence, $250,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 1, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 80, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.

Stephen and Tiffany Hicks, Lot 7, Jeremiah Jones subdivision, workshop, $20,000.

Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 573, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $115,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 50, Upton Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 73, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.

Anita Willis, Lot 2, Anita Willis subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.

Church of God, 5315 Louisville Road, sign, $25,000.

Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 56, Upton Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $192,000.

Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 46, Upton Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.

Jared and Amber Nugent, Lot 12, Plano Place subdivision, single-family residence, $232,000.

Bipinchandra and Aman Patel, 10053 Alvaton Road, sign, $2,000.

BCTA Properties, 344 Dye Ford Road, apartment, $500,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 51, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $185,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 52, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $185,000.

Jeremy and Amanda White, Lot 29, Plano Estates subdivision, in-ground pool, $38,500.

Jacky and Marlena Hunt, Lot 5, Fairvue Farms subdivision, poolhouse, $38,500.

Goodall Homes, Lot 37, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 43, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.

Vedrana Vidakovic and Jason Weaver, Lot 255, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.

Ruth Ann and Thomas E. Loid II, 1100 South McElwain Road, barn, $80,000.

Brad Knee Builders, Lot 563, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.

James and Kathy Board, Lot 94, Ivan Downs subdivision, covered porch, $20,000.

Daniel Shoemaker, 2682 Fuqua Road, single-family residence, $100,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 38 , McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 35, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $105,000.

Jason and Melissa Swigart, Lot 3, Cross Creek subdivision, garage, $40,000.

James Devin Butler, 2399 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $150,000.

Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 278, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.

Western Homes LLC, Lot 209, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $232,000.

America’s Home Place Inc., Lot 33, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-29, Covington Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.

Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-30, Covington Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.

Kathy Walters and Johnny Lay, Lot 86, Parkland Gardens subdivision, manufactured home, $6,580.

Titan Construction LLC, Lot 200, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.

Titan Construction LLC, Lot 201, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.

JDA Construction, Lot 222, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $390,000.

Kyle and Amber Kisicki, Lot 144, South Glen Gables, fence, $8,000.

SKY Value Partners LLC, Lot 27, Plano Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.

SKY Value Partners LLC, Lot 26, Plano Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.

JDA Construction, Lot 29, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $375,000.

Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-28, Covington Farms, single-family residence, $155,000.

Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-27, Covington Farms, single-family residence, $155,000.

Brad Knee Builders, Lot 581, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.

Deland Peterson, Lot 8, Serenity Estates subdivision, storage shed, $5,000.

Russell and Karen Clark, Lot 2, Deer Trail subdivision, storage shed, $4,500.

Harold Huntsman, 8233 Nashville Road, business addition, $5,500.

Harlan Construction, Lot 11, Matlock Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.

Harlan Construction, Lot 108, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

JDA Construction, Lot 35, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $259,900.

Harold Huntsman, 8233 Nashville Road, business remodel, $5,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 36, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $135,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 37, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $135,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 27, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.

Marilyn Thompson, 8012 Blue Level Road, single-family residence, $175,000.

Mahsa Shafair, Lot 43, Cedar Estates, workshop, $12,000.

Austin and Becky Daniel, 486 Collett Road, manufactured home, $4,000.

Tommy and Stormie Lee Abney, Lot 6, D.F. Petty Road, carport, $300.