Bowling Green
Precision Contractors (detached garage), 1600 Eastland St., residential building, $12,000.
Overholt Builders, 5329 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 112, residential building, $140,000.
Precision Contractors, 811 River Birch Court, Lot 120, residential building, $120,000.
Shane Eddleman (Hardee’s, illuminated billboard sign), 104 Campbell Lane, sign.
Sign Crafters Inc., 1851 Scottsville Road, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 887 Loebner Ave, Lot 132, residential building, $314,755.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 898 Loebner Ave., Lot 120, residential building, $314,260.
S&S Construction (add to single-family residence, sunroom), 303 Ford Ave., residential building, $10,000.
Rob Jones Construction, 863 Keystone Drive, Lot 4-1, residential building, $425,000.
Mike Moseley & Son Construction (add covered porch), 348 Brighton Ave, residential building, $13,100.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 893 Loebner Ave., Lot 131, residential building, $267,170.
The Sign & Imaging Co. Inc., 1851 Scottsville Road, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 881 Loebner Ave., Lot 133, residential building, $287,280.
Scott & Ritter Inc., 408 Woodford Ave., demolition, $3,500.
Signature Signs Inc. (WKU Lifeworks, new monument sign), 1312 Adams St., sign.
J. Trapper Construction LLC, 673 Pleasant Meadow Lane, Lot 533, residential building, $200,500.
William Wiedaner, Architect, 2342 Cave Mill Station Blvd., site work, $1,133,083.
William Wiedaner, Architect, 2343 Cave Mill Station Blvd., Lot 1-1, site work, $1,004,809.
Warren County
BCTA Properties LLC, 344 Dye Ford Road, two apartments each at a cost of $400,000.
Mary Finn and John Barnard Reidiess, 395 Hays Road N., business, $175,000.
Daniel and Jana Sawyers, Lot 31, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $215,000.
Aaron James and Mary Beth Donovan, Lot 3, Honeysuckle subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Karen Cappellin, Lot 242, McCoy Place subdivision, enclosing deck/patio/porch etc., $15,400.
Joseph Hall, Lot 106, North Ridge subdivision, fence, $3,900.
Larry Mayes, Lot 52, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, garage, $10,000.
Adam and Shea Garrett, Lot 23, Melody Acres subdivision, single-family residence addition, $45,000.
James and Cynthia Jutz, Lot 4, Jackson Manor subdivision, garage, $11,400.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 131, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $285,000.
Justin and Amy Gearlds, 2150 Matlock Road, single-family residence, $450,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 42, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Jeremy and Julie Williams, 5717 Old Scottsville Road, in-ground pool, $29,500.
Hammer Homes LLC, 2858 Winstar Ave., single-family residence, $185,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 187, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $360,000.
Miranda Mize and Benjamin D. Hunt, Lot 239, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Coy and Jennifer Allen, Lot 9, Wesley Estates subdivision, above-ground pool, $6,200.
Jessica Crump and Russell Anderson, Lot 5, Owens Saw Mill Inc. property, fence, $3,000.
Jessica Crump and Russell Anderson, Lot 5, Owens Saw Mill Inc., storage shed, $3,000.
Andrew and Allison Williamson, 352 Phillips Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 205, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $270,000.
Brent and Monica Milby, Lot 6, Stone Trace subdivision, greenhouse, $3,000.
Donald J. and Carolyn D. Simon, 9343 Louisville Road, single-family residence, $250,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 1, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 80, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Stephen and Tiffany Hicks, Lot 7, Jeremiah Jones subdivision, workshop, $20,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 573, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $115,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 50, Upton Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 73, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Anita Willis, Lot 2, Anita Willis subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Church of God, 5315 Louisville Road, sign, $25,000.
Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 56, Upton Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $192,000.
Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 46, Upton Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
Jared and Amber Nugent, Lot 12, Plano Place subdivision, single-family residence, $232,000.
Bipinchandra and Aman Patel, 10053 Alvaton Road, sign, $2,000.
BCTA Properties, 344 Dye Ford Road, apartment, $500,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 51, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $185,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 52, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $185,000.
Jeremy and Amanda White, Lot 29, Plano Estates subdivision, in-ground pool, $38,500.
Jacky and Marlena Hunt, Lot 5, Fairvue Farms subdivision, poolhouse, $38,500.
Goodall Homes, Lot 37, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 43, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Vedrana Vidakovic and Jason Weaver, Lot 255, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Ruth Ann and Thomas E. Loid II, 1100 South McElwain Road, barn, $80,000.
Brad Knee Builders, Lot 563, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
James and Kathy Board, Lot 94, Ivan Downs subdivision, covered porch, $20,000.
Daniel Shoemaker, 2682 Fuqua Road, single-family residence, $100,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 38 , McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 35, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $105,000.
Jason and Melissa Swigart, Lot 3, Cross Creek subdivision, garage, $40,000.
James Devin Butler, 2399 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 278, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 209, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $232,000.
America’s Home Place Inc., Lot 33, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-29, Covington Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-30, Covington Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
Kathy Walters and Johnny Lay, Lot 86, Parkland Gardens subdivision, manufactured home, $6,580.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 200, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 201, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 222, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $390,000.
Kyle and Amber Kisicki, Lot 144, South Glen Gables, fence, $8,000.
SKY Value Partners LLC, Lot 27, Plano Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
SKY Value Partners LLC, Lot 26, Plano Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 29, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $375,000.
Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-28, Covington Farms, single-family residence, $155,000.
Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-27, Covington Farms, single-family residence, $155,000.
Brad Knee Builders, Lot 581, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
Deland Peterson, Lot 8, Serenity Estates subdivision, storage shed, $5,000.
Russell and Karen Clark, Lot 2, Deer Trail subdivision, storage shed, $4,500.
Harold Huntsman, 8233 Nashville Road, business addition, $5,500.
Harlan Construction, Lot 11, Matlock Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Harlan Construction, Lot 108, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 35, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $259,900.
Harold Huntsman, 8233 Nashville Road, business remodel, $5,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 36, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $135,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 37, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $135,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 27, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Marilyn Thompson, 8012 Blue Level Road, single-family residence, $175,000.
Mahsa Shafair, Lot 43, Cedar Estates, workshop, $12,000.
Austin and Becky Daniel, 486 Collett Road, manufactured home, $4,000.
Tommy and Stormie Lee Abney, Lot 6, D.F. Petty Road, carport, $300.
