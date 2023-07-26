Building permits Jul 26, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenSignature Signs (Peach Tree Tattoos, one new attached illuminated sign), 2708 Scottsville Road, sign.Christianson Companies (Tommy's Car Wash, new commercial building), 2920 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $2,300,000. Sunbelt Construction (Baird Wealth Management, alter commercial interior), 360 E. Eighth Ave., commercial building, $1,200,000.G&B Construction (alter commercial interior, change of use to car dealer), 2144 Russellville Road, commercial building, $48,500.JR Design & Construction (James Bastien, garage demolition), 1001 Nutwood St., demolition, $1,500.Ridgeline Contracting (David Tarter, demolition of house and storage building), 123 Nellums Ave., demolition, $5,000. H&M Architects/Engineers Inc. (Southern Coil Solutions, Project Kingsman, new commercial building), 1351 Prosperity Lane, 8-6-1, commercial building, $20,000,000.Gomez Construction, 328 Loop Ave., Lot 4, residential building, $160,000.Tabios Landing (single-family attached), Lots 15, 15-1, 16 and 16-1, 232 W. 14th Ave., four residential buildings each at a cost of $194,500.Gary Jones (single-family residence, garage demolition), 1807 Ewing Ford Road, demolition, $2,500.Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2123 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 51, residential building, $140,000.Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 2135 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 52, residential building, $140,000.WAKY Signs (Molina Passport, one new attached, illuminated sign), 636 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCause unknown for blaze that gutted downtown buildingThree indicted on manslaughter charges in BG neglect caseChaney's Dairy Barn to expandDr. Patricia Faulkner - SimmonsCommissioners revise policy to assist Davis, city employeesWKU student dead, BGPD investigating homicide at Muse apartmentsMobile home rezoning given unanimous approval on first voteTabatha Michelle 'Tadpole and Tabby' Dail Hewgley (Pierce)James Andrew "Andy" WilkinsMcKinney steps down at Warren East Images Videos National News A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after a plea deal with prosecutors unraveled during a court hearing Biden's son Hunter pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after agreement with prosecutors falls through AP News Summary at 1:22 p.m. EDT Investigators pore over evidence from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer as search ends POLITICAL NEWS House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden Nevada governor censured, but avoids hefty fines for using his sheriff uniform during campaign FEC asked to investigate flower shop's $500,000 contribution to super PAC backing Suarez's 2024 bid Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery leaving office in September after strokes DeSantis cuts a third of his presidential campaign staff as he mounts urgent reset Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView