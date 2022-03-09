Bowling Green
Sweets Design Build Inc. (Keystone Commons, new eight-plex), 2252 Hickory St., Lot 24, $600,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc. (Keystone Commons, new eight-plex), 2244 Hickory St., $600,000.
Husk Signs (alter pole sign), 331 Kentucky St., sign.
Homepro Solutions (The Vue Sandwich Shop, alter commercial interior), 705 State St., Suite 42, $25,000.
Loyalty LLC (partial demolition and repair), 225 Creekwood Ave., commercial building, $210,000.
Vision Builders (repair single-family residence), 700 Briarwood Court, residential building, $148,000.
Vision Builders (repair single-family residence), 1917 Nashville Road, residential building, $148,000.
Front Row Properties (Enterprise Flat, Building 1, new eight-plex), 170 Enterprise Court, commercial building, $600,000.
Front Row Properties (Enterprise Flats, Building 2, new eight-plex), 170 Enterprise Court, commercial building, $600,000.
Front Row Properties (Enterprise Flats, Building 3, new eight-plex), 170 Enterprise Court, commercial building, $600,000.
Front Row Properties (Enterprise Flats, Building 4, new eight-plex), 156 Enterprise Court, commercial building, $675,000.
Front Row Properties (Enterprise Flats, Building 5, new eight-plex), 156 Enterprise Court, commercial building, $675,000.
Ridgeline Contracting (detached garage demolition, storm damage), 708 Hampton Drive, demolition, $4,000.
Ridgeline Contracting (new detached garage, storm rebuild), 708 Hampton Drive, residential building, $35,000.
Richard Richardson, 973 Anise Lane, Lot 48, fence, $3,500.
Richard Richardson, 973 Anise Lane, Lot 48, pool, $27,900.
Roberts Construction (repair apartments, four units), 706 Village Creek Drive, commercial building, $200,000.
BBD Corp. (HOTEL Inc., alter/add to commercial building using existing foundation), 1005 Boatlanding Road, commercial building, $374,900.
Alderson Homes (repair single-family residence), 1031 Ironwood Drive, residential building, $60,000.
Greg Gary Trucking (single-family residence demolition, storm damage), 143 Meadowbrook Circle, $3,000.
Greg Gary Trucking (single-family residence demolition, storm damage), 1264 Nutwood St., demolition, $5,200.
Scott Murphy & Daniel, 1290 Prosperity Lane, demolition, $200,000.
Greg Gary Trucking (apartment building demolition, storm damage), 251 Spring Creek Ave., demolition, $19,500.
Signature Signs Inc. (new attached signs), 400 E. Main Ave., sign.
The Jones Co. of Kentucky II (repair commercial building due to storm damage), 1423 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $275,000.
RJW Properties (Lot 100, storm damage rebuild), 579 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $85,000.
Robert Newman (single-family residence demolition due to storm damage), 2210 Lealand St., demolition, $11,500.
MCS Property Services (alter/repair apartment building K, wall damage), 979 Bryant Way, commercial building, $10,000.
King Contracting (alter/repair single-family residence due to storm damage), 2130 Creason St., residential building, $6,500.
B.L. Bennett & Associates (Brown & Brown Insurance, 3rd floor, alter commercial interior), 563 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $310,000.
Homepro Solutions (Humble Homes, Unit B, alter/repair townhouse, fire damage), commercial building, $21,000.
White Oak G.C. LLC, 331 Kentucky St., commercial building, $175,000.
DB Allen Construction (storm damage rebuild), 131 Meadowbrook Circle, Lot 15, residential building, $190,000.
DB Allen Construction (storm damage rebuild), 127 Meadowbrook Circle, Lot 14, residential building, $190,000.
Virginia Sims (new garage/storm damage), 628 Nutwood St., residential building, $12,000.
Intrigue Construction (repair single-family residence, storm damage), 120 Whispering Hills Blvd., residential building, $18,000.
Robert Effler Construction, 5325 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 114, residential building, $265,000.
National Car Discounters, 1001 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.
Bell Vue Properties (new single-family residence), 1044 Kenton St., residential building, $100,000.
Triple R Paint & Remodeling (enclose garage, alter single-family residence), 567 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $5,000.
Maribeth Wilson (alter/repair single-family residence), 1127 Magnolia St., residential building, $18,975.