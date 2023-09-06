Warren County
Natalie Fones, 5984 Cemetery Road, demolition, $5,500.
William and Bonny Willard, 2901 Matlock Old Union Road, $575,000.
Alex Mung, 3001 Indo St., paving, $2,000.
Kevin and Renee Scotti, 8740 Creekstone Lane, pool, $54,000.
Jeremy and Melanie Wyatt, 12667 Alvaton-Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $640,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 165, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $186,950.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 167, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $179,450.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 168, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $179,450.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot Lot 166, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $195,300.
Dylan Callaghan, 1448 Cave Mill Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Natcher Parkway Holdings LLC, 1695 Plano Road, demolition, $11,500.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lots 180 and 182, McLellan Crossings subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $220,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 169, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $195,270.
Addy & Jett LLC, Lot 43, Cedar Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 170, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $172,750.
Alpeshkumar Patel, Lot 154, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $360,000.
Pedro Perdomo, 1808 T.B. Hospital Road, paving, $5,000.
CAS Holdings II LLC, 1960 Three Springs Road, commercial swimming pool, $167,674.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 183, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 29, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $399,356.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 28, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $317,390.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 27, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $368,204.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 80, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $177,000.
Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 238, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 262, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Red Ladder Construction, Lot 66, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $290,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 10001 Cascade Court, single-family residence, $376,392.
Sabahudin and Mirsada Muratovic, 1030 Hidden Springs Drive, deck, $11,500.
Sabahudin and Mirsada Muratovic, 1030 Hidden Springs Drive, garage, $13,000.
Sabahudin and Mirsada Muratovic, 1030 Hidden Springs Drive, single-family residence addition, $1,100.
Hammer Homes LLC, 751 McIntyre St., single-family residence, $175,000.
Presley Ayers, 2052 Three Forks Road, pool, $28,000.
Brian Furkin and David Salyers, Lot 20, Harvest Landing subdivision, single-family residence, $660,000.
Robert Gilbert, 1989 Plum Springs Road, storm damage repair only, $3,000.
Douglas Daniel, 730 Antioch Church Road, single-family residence, $130,000.
Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 3, Lansing Lane, single-family residence, $175,000.
Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 5, Lansing Lane, single-family residence, $175,000.
Kathy and Joe Hughes Jr., 825 Matlock Old Union Road, garage, $32,000.
Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, 155 Megan Court, demolition, $5,200.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, 484 Superior Court, single-family residence, $217,540.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, 478 Superior Court, single-family residence, $199,940.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, 490 Superior Court, single-family residence, $210,980.
Kenneth Roy Price, 181, 9-B Motley Lane,. paving, $350.
Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 11, Windmill Heights subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Pedro Perdomo, 1808 T.B. Hospital Road, storage shed, $10,000.
Parker Finton, Lot 78, Blevins Farm subdivision, fence.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 30, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $337,464.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 35, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $340,344.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 57, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $407,037.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 31, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $319,549.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 55, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $418,652.
Jeffrey Ladon Carson, 514 Sledge Road, pool, $35,000.
Ale and Izeta Beganovic, 3033 Equestrian Court, fence.
Charles and Jayne Meeks, 6205 Gotts Hydro Road, agriculture building, $18,000.
Sandra Mejia, 290 Kelly Harris Road, single-family residence addition (porch), $2,000.
Raven Construction, Lot 93, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Jared and Amber Nugent, 1165 Teal St., pool, $20,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 26, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $339,236.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 32, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $423,097.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 33, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $400,636.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 34, South Park Commons, single-family residence, $368,620.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 75, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residenc,e $481,900.
Blevins & Blevins LLC, 3685 Gotts Hydro Road, garage, $10,000.
Charles and Kimberly Witherspoon, 525 Greenhill Bays Fork Road garage, $75,000.
Chris and Kristin Grubb, 832 Detour Road, fence.
James and Melissa Johnson, 2458 Richardsville Road, demolition, $5,000.
Aceland Holdings LLC, Lot 94, Scottish Manor subdivision, single-family residence, $210,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 33, Lansing Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.
Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 48, Lansing Lane, single-family residence, $175,000.
Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 49, Lansing Lane, single-family residence, $175,000.
Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 50, Lansing Lane, single-family residence, $175,000.
David and Elizabeth Bradford, 915 Rivergreen Lane, accessory apartment, $850,000.
Wesley and Skyler Alford, 10436 Glasgow Road, single-family residence remodel (porch), $15,000.
Wesley and Skyler Alford, 10436 Glasgow Road, single-family residence remodel (complete remodel), $80,000.
Christopher and Leah Thompson, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch) single-family residence addition, $3,000.
Nicholas Anderson, 2355 Hadley Cohron Road, single-family residence, $367,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 166, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $370,295.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 232, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $518,044.
Jeff Martin Construction, Lot 217, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 78, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $185,450.
Justin and Lauren Rexing, 231 Stagecoach Ave., pool, $80,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 34 Lansing Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.
Michael Colley, 795 Pintail Drive, pool, $57,000.
David Anthony Carroll, 3009 Gunsmoke Trail Way, single-family residence remodel, $150,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 64, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 65, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $155,000.
Legacy by Goodall Homes/Goodall Homes, 496 Superior Court, single-family residence, $209,490.
Michael and Elizabeth Johnson, 2168 Mount Victor Lane, single-family residence, $647,500.
Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 240, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Elsa Noemy Hernandez and Jose Antonio Serrano, 4516 Woodstone Drive, single-family residence addition, $1,000.
Cameron Carver, 1684 Greathouse Drive, single-family residence addition, $8,900.
Neysa Gortmaker, 450 Murphy Road, pool, $560.
Bays Fork Baptist Church, 3368 Claypool Boyce Road, assembly (enclosing), $25,000.
Rebecca Duff, 5983 Scottsville Road, sign, $388.
Esed Halivac, 7350 Russellville Road, sign, $325.
Greenwood Baptist Church, 5165 Scottsville Road, sign, $7,000.
Stagner Farms LLC, Elrod Road, sign, $1,495.
Stagner Farms LLC, Elrod Road, sign, $1,495.
Ermin and Elmira Sakic, 8825 Spartan St., storm shelter, $5,500.
Teresa Gil, 167 Thompson Heights Court, carport, $2,100.
Teresa Gil, 167 Thompson Heights Court, paving, $2,000.
Ben and Jessica Kirtley, 332 Drakesborough Drive, single-family residence addition, $50,000.
Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 241, Carter Crossings subidivison, single-family residence, $295,000.
Courtney and Raymond Harp Jr., 514 Hays Road North, accessory apartment, $100,000.
Benjamin and Lacey Bowen, 1391 Raleigh Wilson Road, single-family residence, $250,000.
Justin and Summer Smith, 1841 Hays Smiths Grove Road, garage, $11,000.
Peter Vial Sawm and Nae Meh Lian, 2788 Brahman Circle, single-family residence addition (covered deck, porch, patio), $1,300.
Kristen Ketner, 7221 Hilliard Court, fence.
Charles and Connie Fortney, 462 Farmer Lane (single-family residence addition, covered deck, porch, patio), $14,491.
Billy and Angela Finn, 310 Hudson Drive, agriculture building, $10,000.
Dong Anh Do and Tuyen Tan Vy, Lot 85, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $230,000.
Dong Anh Do and Tuyen Tan Vy, Lot 69, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence $230,000.
Tim Kelly and Donna Lynn Wheet Minnicks, 1965 Vanmeter Road, garage, $40,000.
Julia Moore and David Buchanan Sr., 2213 Mount Victor Lane, agriculture building, $110,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 195, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $335,484.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 196, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $319,865.
Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 1, Lansing Lane subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Stonewood Construction Inc., Lot 4, Lansing Lane subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Brad Wheeler, 1288 Dye Ford Road, single-family residence, $1,200,000.
James and Melissa Johnson, 2458 Richardsville Road, manufactured home, $20,000.
Jerrett and Daria Johnson, 1610 Valleywood Way, garage, $29,505.
Bowling Green
Swafford Services (add to single-family residence, front deck), 720 Glen Lily Road, residential building, $1,500.
Cory Ellis Construction (add to commercial building, cooler), 1701 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $25,000.
Alex Restoration (Mirela Derviservic, covered porch), 3606 Cave Springs Court, residential building, $15,000.
Margaret Baker, 1216 Nutwood St., short-term rental, $1.
Western Kentucky Home Repairs (Bob Nice, alter to single-family residence, porch enclosure), 5312 Amber Creek Lane, residential building, $10,000.
Caudill Design & Construction, 907 Sandwedge Court, residential building, $823,580.
Brent Thornton (storage shed), 840 Ironwood Drive, residential building, $15,000.
Decker Services (Byron Oost), 546 Ashmoor Ave., swimming pool, $6,200.
Decker Services, 546 Ashmoor Ave., fence, $10,000.
Steve Snodgrass (Clint Eakles, porch and room addition), 1018 South Park Drive, residential building, $80,000.
Steve Snodgrass (Clint Eakles, new detached garage on single-family residence), 1018 South Park Drive, residential building, $40,000.
Platinum Development, 7115 Whitney Drive, site work, $248,000.
Med Center Health, 250 Park St., tent.
Corporal Design and Construction (partial commercial building demolition, Units 2, 4 and 9), 1001 Adams St., demolition, $78,500.
QLE GBG Rental Inc., 1508 Normalview Drive, short-term rental, $1.
Corporal Design & Construction (RC Cola, Phase 1, alter commercial interior), 1001 Adams St., commercial building, $485,975.
Finishes By Design (Humphrey Investment LLC, alter commercial interior, Unit 1), 1391 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $77,000.
Finishes By Design (Humphrey Investment LLC, alter commercial interior, Unit 2), 1391 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $77,000.
Finishes By Design (Humphrey Investment LLC, alter commercial interior, Unit 3), 1392 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $77,000.
Taylor Cook Property Leasing (garage door), 1208 Beauty Ave., residential building, $500.