Warren County
Benjamin Meyer, 7244 Cemetery Road, bed and breakfast, $2,000.
Noah and Bobbie J. Pardue, 225 Dove Trail, in-ground pool, $38,930.
Joyce Crabtree and Johnathan Armour, 3743 Bristow Road, in-ground pool, $42,000.
David Garvin, 1157 Garvin Lane, single-family residence, $250,000.
Michael and Kaylynn Morgan, Lot 97, Weatherstone subdivision, fence, $2,000.
Chad and Jennifer Raymer, Lot 11 Pepperwood Trail, in-ground pool, $39,200.
Music Mediha and Faruk Avdic, 415 Neal Howell Road, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Seth and Julie Brown, 800 Old Zion Church Road, single-family residence, $275,000.
James and Catharine Norelius, Lot 42, Cross Creek subdivision, garage, $20,000.
Morgan Durham, 312 Finney Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Robin Reeves, Lot 234, Hidden River subdivision, paving, $6,100.
Vehad Cakor, Lot 136, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $33,500.
Bennie Jones Construction, Lot 43, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $249,000.
Ryan Rouse, 831 Old Scottsville Road, in-ground pool, $76,482.
Delnora Rector II, 422 Cleveland Drive, in-ground pool, $32,600.
Gregory and Susan Boger, 1436 Hayner Road, garage addition, $50,000.
Israel Arellano, 236 Proctor Trail, fence, $1,200.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 577, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $115,000.
Gina and James Word Jr., 5067 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
Chelsea Hill and Taylor Gilbert, Lot 22, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $46,000.
Horizon Development Group, 1056, 1052, 1048 and 1044 Springfield Blvd., four townhomes each at a cost of $120,000.
Herman and Shannon Hall, Lot 3, Crabtree Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $390,000.
Geneva Davis, Lot 258, Hunters Crossing subdivision, storage shed, $7,000.
Jeremiah Jones, 463 Raleigh Wilson Road, manufactured home, $88,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 30, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Richard Lawrence, 671 Roland Road, single-family residence, $160,000.
Big Time Properties LLC, Lot 44, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 254, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 255, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 18, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $283,130.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 15, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $238,095.
Marie Weaver, Lot 504, Northridge subdivision, storage shed, $4,200.
Orvil and Judy Conner, 3565 Claypool Boyce Road, accessory apartment, $65,000.
LJ2 Construction LLC, 236 Cal Ave., single-family residence, $160,000.
Scott and Tomitha Blair, 469 Penns Chapel Road, manufactured home, $76,000.
Eric and Krystina Burton, 11518 Porter Pike, garage, $20,000.
Shane and Jay Jordan, 4111 Iron Bridge Road, garage, $21,630.
Bob and Heather Evans, Lot 17, Sherwood Forest subdivision, single-family residence addition, $3,000.
Bob and Heather Evans, Lot 17, Sherwood Forest subdivision, garage, $13,000.
Craig and Melissa MacGregor, Lot 23, Sunny Acres subdivision, above-ground pool, $1,400.
Michael and Linda Bowden, 2500 Ridge Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 270, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
A&A Plumbing & Electric LLC, Lots 3, 16, 4 and 19 Breckenridge subdivision, four single-family residences each at a cost of $210,000.
Eric Wallace, Lot 81, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
The Jones Company of Kentucky II LLC, Lot 32, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Jeffrey and Beth Delong, Lot 90, The Summit subdivision in-ground pool, $34,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 271, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $188,000.
Shawn Hudson, 1278 Riverside Benleo Road, single-family residence, $115,900.
Jeffrey and Stephanie Barefoot, Lot 4, Millee Pond subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,000.
James and Jenny Bryant, Lot 108, Meadowview subdivision, in-ground pool, $12,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 92, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $338,175.
Garry and Bonnie Chaffin, Lot 81, Stone Crest subdivision, above-ground pool, $11,000.
Garry and Bonnie Chaffin, Lot 81, Stone Crest subdivision, fence, $2,500.
Emily Angel, Lot 17, Ridgewood Estates subdivision, fence, $3,000.
Yadir Cruz and Victor Manual Cruz Santiago, Lot 22, Countrywood Estates subdivision, carport, $1,000.
Yadir Cruz and Victor Manual Cruz Santiago, Lot 22, Countrywood Estates subdivision, single-family residence addition, $800.
Jonathan and Courtney Calloway, Lot 2, Ivan Downs subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 24, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. Lot 23, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
Jason and Melissa Smith, 609 Beckham Road, mercantile, $2,500.
Pamela Coe, Lot 31, Dogwood Village subdivision, deck, $17,500.
Shane Vanmeter, Lot 13, Ewing Ford Place subdivision, covered patio, $20,000.
Shane Vanmeter, Lot 13, Ewing Ford Place subdivision, fence, $10,000.
Shane Vanmeter, Lot 13, Ewing Ford Place subdivision, in-ground pool, $65,000.
BG Constructors LLC and Jiles Ritchie, Lot 43, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $205,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 22, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 21, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
Jodie Simmons and Joel Ford, Lot 52, Fairvue Farm subdivision, garage, $65,000.
Matthews Southern Contracting, Lot 3, Alexander Family Trust, single-family residence, $110,000.
Matthews Southern Contracting, Lot 3, Alexander Family Trust, garage, $12,000.
Mike Howe & Son Custom Building Inc., Lot 111, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $310,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 25, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $105,00.
Christopher and Julie Emmitt, Lot 537, Hidden River Estates subdivision, in-ground pool, $20,000.
BG Constructors LLC, Lot 130, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Barry and Melissa Harris, Clearfork Church Road, barn, $90,000.
Kevin and Kimberly Thomas, 386 Adalynn Way, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Melissa and John Pennycuff II, Lot 9, Ashmoor Parke subdivision in-ground pool, $40,949.
Hudson Quality Carpentry, 2717 Lodge Hall Road, single-family residence, $71,500.
William and Joyce Parsley, Lot 2, Jackson Manor subdivision, garage, $15,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 578, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 579, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $115,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 60, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $388,330.
Don and Mary Bennett, Lot 11, William Holman Estate subdivision, grading, $2,000.
Traci Houchins, Lot 38, McKinney Farms subdivision, covered patio, $5,200.
Mike Howe & Son Custom Building Inc., Lot 41, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $215,000.
Michael and Jane Ciarkowski, Lot 6, Pebble Ridge subdivision, storage shed, $11,000.
Mike Howe & Son Custom Building Inc., Lot 42, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $215,000.
Jagoe Homes , Lot 47, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $289,125.
John Jones, Lot 52, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 257, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Larry and Rose Mary Shobe, 126 Hedge St., garage, $23,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 12, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Bristow Church of Christ, 6488 Louisville Road, assembly, $250,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 55, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
Kirb Appeal Construction Management LLC, 247 Trammel Bend Lane, single-family residence, $360,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 56, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
Amanda Dooley and Bryan Downing, 440 Long Road, single-family residence, $500,000.
Adis and Elvira Grabus, Lot 173, South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $38,287.
Nermina and Milfad Husic, Lot 19, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, in-ground pool, $45,500.
Daisy Maye and Roy G. Baxter Jr., 4078 Threlkel Ferry Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 47, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $332,400.
Mike Brown Construction, Lot 6, Serenity Estates subdivision, garage, $10,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 53, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Heather Emily Yule, Lot 1, Gary Alvin Bunch subdivision, barn, $18,000.
David Manning, 204 McGinnis Quarry Road, garage, $20,000.
Edzon and Sandra Escobar, Lot 249, Hidden River Estates subdivision, enclosing deck, patio, porch etc., $18,930.
Goodall Homes, Lot 74, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $335,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 72, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Kara and Robert Ghee Jr., 3475 Hays Smiths Grove Road, above-ground pool, $6,000.
Tim and Melinda Elkins, 1183 T. Elkins Road, single-family residence, $390,000.
Lauren and Heather Thomas, Lot 520, Northridge subdivision, above-ground pool, $150.
Tamela and James Draper III, 2215 William Simmons Road, meter pole, $175,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 54, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, single-family residence, $234,160,
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 27, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $234,160.
Larry and Michelle Wyatt, 1244 Hunts Bend Road, above-ground pool, $7,500.
Sakanovic Rasema and Randy Dale Hurt, 121 Hilldale Ave., above-ground pool, $10,000.
Larry and Bethany Holt, 323 Graystone Lane, covered deck, $10,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 40, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $293,750.
William Tyler and Jamie Rae Austin, 136 Duncan Road, single-family residence, $415,000.
Jeremy Blemmings, 4402 Hydro Pondsville Road, garage addition, $9,000.
Amy Cox, Lot 19, Mitchell Heights subdivision, covered deck, $18,500.
Dale and Tonya Chaffin, Lot 50, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Dale and Tonya Chaffin, Lot 66, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Bowling Green
Clint Merritt, 1435 Park St., demolition, $15,000.
Thunderdome Fireworks/3 Boys Enterprises, 4886 Scottsville Road, tent.
Thunderdome Fireworks/3 Boys Enterprises, no address, tent.
Daniel Pierce, 322 Scott Lane, Lot 102, fence.
Signature Signs, 1291 Prosperity Lane, sign.
Jonathan Schwer, 622 Oaklawn Way, site work, $5,000.
Jonathan Schwer, 622 Oaklawn Way (new single-family residence footer and foundation), residential building, $23,000.
Countryside Village, 936 Shive Lane, Lot 113, mobile home.
Skylite Fireworks/Amy Burge, 5250 Scottsville Road, tent.
Skylite Fireworks, 340 Three Springs Road, tent.
David and Jeanne Jandt (new carport), 1130 Bear Way, residential building, $7,449.
Tri-Star Capital Dist. LLC, 2459 Mount Victor Lane, tent.
Signature Signs Inc. (Toro Hospitality LLC/new attached illuminated signs), 1760 Scottsville Road, sign.
Noemi Bonham Realty, 314 Strathmoor Way, Lot 1, residential building, $110,000.
Bluegrass Building Co. LLC, 1302 Burr Oaks Court, Lot 13, residential building, $350,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group, 1958 Twilight Ave., Lot 97, residential building, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group, 2156 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 57, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group, 2005 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 26, residential building, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group, 2021 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 27, residential building, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group, 1981 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 22, residential building, $120,000.
Urai Credeur (add to patio), 936 Shive Lane, residential building, $300.
TNT Fireworks, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.
TNT Fireworks, 1509 Walton Ave., tent.
TNT Fireworkds, 711 Campbell Lane, tent.
TNT Fireworks, 2370 Russellville Road, tent.