Bowling Green
Signs Express (Custom Office Interiors), 176 Porter Pike, sign.
Norma Ramirez, 1608 Curd Drive, residential building, $40,000.
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, 150 Turner Court, site work, $42,676.
Nelco Architecture (Popeye’s Restaurant), 3004 Nashville Road, commercial building, $950,000.
Shane Vanmeter, 222 Moss View St., commercial building $460,000.
Brown & Brown Construction (new commercial building, pole barn, Jerry Baker Foundation), 4801 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $35,000.
Alpla Inc. (Alpla Mezzanines), 385 Southwood Court, commercial building, $250,000.
Sustainnovators LLC (Tyler Adams House), 1123 State St., commercial building, $3,000.
Dwight Embry, 252 New Porter Pike Road, site work, $350,000.
Shree Harikrushan LLC, 181 Cumberland Trace Road, site work, $100,000.
Shane Vanmeter, 228 Moss View St., commercial building, $337,000.
Shane Vanmeter, 234 Moss View St., commercial building, $337,000.
Roger Real Estate, 613, 621, 625, 629, 633, 637, 641, 645 and 649 Cherry Blossom Road, nine residential buildings each at a cost of $135,000.
Precision Contractors, 818 River Birch Court, Lot 65, residential building, $95,000.
The Social Salon, 300 E. Main Ave., sign.
Signature Signs Inc. (Pet Central), 915 Lovers Lane, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 870 Star Ave., residential building, $299,183.
Russell Smotherman, 412 White Dogwood Drive, residential building, $2,000.
Tri-Star Capital Fireworks, 2927 Nashville Road, tent.
Billy Gilbert, 1880 Duchess Drive, residential building, $3,900.
David Linn, 770 Pleasant Meadow Lane, residential building, $3,000.
Anthony Rainey, 1585 Windsor Way, residential building, $6,000.
TNT Fireworks, 2370 Russellville Road, tent.
TNT Fireworks, 150 Walton Ave., tent.
Dile Yarar, 917 Kensington Way, residential building, $2,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., 658 Wakefield St., residential building, $99,000.
Katie Dendy, 336 White Dogwood Drive, residential building, $1,200.
Servpro of Warren County, 803 Lynnwood Way, residential building, $125,800.
Tual Mung, 3528 Lucinda Drive, residential building, $2,000.
Jaber Properties LLC, 1263 Durbin Drive, residential building, $37,000.
TNT Fireworks, 2625 Scottsville Road, tent.
Caudill Design & Construction, 1361 Drakes Ridge Lane, residential building, $674,000.
