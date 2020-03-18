Bowling Green
Cornerstone Construction (Grease Monkey Oil), 1200 Broadway Ave., commercial building, $560,000.
Marty and Karen Wilson, 1489 Woods End Cove Court, residential building, $8,000.
Smith & Smith Contracting (Poston Electronics), 875 Broadway Ave., commercial building, $45,000.
Pasang Gole, 148 Whispering Hills Blvd., residential building, $2,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 809 Sweet Bay Ave., residential building, $207,429.
Williams Associates Architects (Enterprise), 2314 Russellville Road, commercial building, $241,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 844 Loebner Ave., residential building, $236,600.
Bluegrass Building Co. LLC, 1344 Burr Oaks Court, residential building, $225,000.
Mid South Carports, 708 Red Clover Ave., residential building, $19,750.
Jackson Square (alter/repair apartment), 455 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $2,500.
City of Bowling Green (alter commercial interior, BG Operations mezzanine), 2311 Lapsley Lane, commercial building, $2,500.
Byteforce LLC, 1901 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
Arnold Consulting Engineering, 2565 Russellville Road, site work, $294,200.
Stewart-Richey Con-struction (Kevin Kirby, add to commercial building, embalming room), 832 Broadway Ave., commercial building, $100,000.
Harlan Construction, 731 E. 10th Ave., residential building, $75,000.
Knox Manor Apartments/Chris Brown (alter commercial interior, Building E), 550 Winfield Drive, commercial building, $25,000.
Simply Ramen, 312 Old Morgantown Road, temporary sign.
Lost River Pizza Co., 2440 Nashville Road, commercial building, $20,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling, 947 Covington St., residential building, $25,000.
Anvar Salvar, 3537 Stone Briar St., residential building, $4,000.
McGown TV, 1011 E. 10th Ave., temporary sign.
Robertson Enterprises Inc., 921 Elm St., residential building, $1,600.
Kentucky Natural Healings, 130 Walton Ave., temporary sign.
Wendy’s, 543 Duntov Way, 2648 Russellville Road, 2638 Scottsville Road, 624 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary signs.
The Auto Vault of Bowling Green, 899 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
Paul Isenberg, 102 Bookstore Way, demolition, $10,000.
Bluegrass Weight Loss, 4863 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Toyota of Bowling Green, 2398 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
