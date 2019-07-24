Bowling Green
Signature Signs (Keeping It), 916 State St., sign.
The Painted Parlor Hair Lab, 870 Fairview Ave., sign.
Signature Signs Inc. (Lee Myles Transmission), 945 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Greg Gary Trucking, 1777 Campbell Lane, demolition, $18,000.
Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., Lot 23, mobile home.
Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., Lot 106, mobile home.
Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., Lot 221, mobile home.
Maria Medina, 1422 Holmes Ave., residential building $500.
Premier Sign Co., 160 American Ave., sign.
Signature Signs, 1504 Park St., sign.
Khai Za Pau, 305 Maple Ridge St. residential building, $1,000.
Jerry Stokes Construction, 1415 Eastland St., residential building, $225,000.
Rogue Portillo, 1208 Westmeade Drive, residential building, $1,500.
Bimala Rai, 1534 Chenoweth Circle, residential building, $11,000.
Minh Mguyen, 408 Rodeo Lane, residential building, $3,000.
B.L. Bennett & Associates, 556 Hub Blvd., site work, $969,733.
Paul Davis Restoration, 1430 Euclid Ave., residential building, $100,000.
CPM Contracting, 643 E. 14th Ave., residential building, $750.
Kenneth J. Henon, 722 Wedgewood Circle, site work, $4,940.
Skyline Village, 1856 Loop Ave., mobile home.
Petro Towery Inc. (Dollar General), 813 Three Springs Road, sign.
Greg Gary Trucking, 903 Fair St., demolition, $3,200.
Signature Signs, 509 Gordon Ave., sign.
Wherry Brothers, 404 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 6504 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $160,000.
WAKY Sign Co. (Omadarlings), 2910 Scottsville Road, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 803 Sweet Bay Ave., residential building.
Donnie Wheeler, 1016 Mooreland Drive, pool, $41,000.
America’s Car Mart, 5250 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Signature Signs Inc. (Delta Zeta House), 1508 Chestnut St., sign.
Gary Force Truck Center, 2201 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
