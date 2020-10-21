Bowling Green
Precision Contractors (Hillview Place LLC, Buildings 2, 3 and 5, three new eight-plexes), 4938 Worth Way, three commercial buildings each at a cost of $500,000.
Precision Contractors (Hillview Place LLC, Building 4, new eight-plex), 4938 Worth Way, commercial building, $425,000.
Skyline Village Mobile Home Park, 1856 Loop Ave., Lot 310, mobile home.
Louisville Soap LLC (alter commercial interior), 1680 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $250,000.
Sunbelt Construction, 980 Lovers Lane, site work, $57,000.
PYDR LLC, 1214 State St., site work, $5,000.
Wa Ma Paw (utility room, add to single-family residence), 626 Sterling Court, residential building, $2,500.
Doug Martens Construction, 1080 Drakes Ridge Lane, residential building, $850,000.
Signs Express, 2270 Scottsville Road, sign.
WAKY Signs, 3353 Nell O’Bryan Court, sign.
Signature Signs, 2506 Russellville Road, sign.
Signature Signs, 1640 Campbell Lane, sign.
Signature Signs, 2020 Scottsville Road, sign.
Scott Murphy & Daniel, 2512 Nashville Road, site work, $245,730.
Miller & York LLC, 303 Chestnut St., demolition, $10,000.
LA Construction of Bowling Green, 1944 Creason St., demolition, $8,000.
