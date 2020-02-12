Bowling Green
Kirby Builders LLC, 424 Village Way, residential building, $975,000.
Knox Manor Apartments (alter commercial interior), 550 Winfield Drive, commercial building, $35,000.
La Hermosa Church (add to commercial building), 821 Old Morgantown Road, commercial building, $120,000.
World Finance, 955 Fields Drive, temporary sign.
Signature Signs (Sky Daddy’s), 160 River Place Ave., sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 805 Lily St., residential building, $279,588.
Alex Gabbard (Social Salon, alter commercial interior), 300 E. Main Ave., commercial building, $15,000.
Made in the USA, 617 E. 13th Ave., commercial building, $6,000.
Contracting Unlimited, 1829 Ewing Ford Road, demolition, $25,000.
The Auto Vault, 899 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
