Warren County
David and Courtney Bernado, 5037 Richpond Road, pool, $43,000.
Kirby Builders LLC, Lot 45, September Lakes subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Leah and David C. Morrison III, 1128 Carter Road, fence.
HR Bowling Green Investments LLC, 1362 Plano Road, mercantile, $1,244,000.
Sai Sai LLC, 8672 Nashville Road, commercial storage, $1,100,000.
Charles and Cheryl Anderson, 1339 Morehead Road, garage, $30,000.
Charles and Cheryl Anderson, 1339 Morehead Road, storage shed, $10,000.
Troy and Jennifer Costellow, Lot 123, Sutherland Farms subdivision, fence.
Troy and Jennifer Costellow, Lot 123, Sutherland Farms subdivision, single-family residence addition, $2,000.
Maple Contracting, 1249 Elrod Road, single-family residence, $250,000.
Connie Jo Hill and Donnie Perruquet, 842 Brawner Road, demolition, $4,000.
Sandra Howard, Lot 10, Windmill Heights subdivision, storm damage remodel, $60,000.
Esmir Bektic and Senaida Husnic, 753 Elkhorn Peak Drive, pool, $69,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 33, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $221,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 108, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $207,600.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 74, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $333,690.
William Tribbitt, 7558 Morgantown Road, deck, $5,000.
Gomez Construction LLC, 10132 Russellville Road, single-family residence, $220,000.
Jeremy and Chastity Taylor, 2718 Ovambo St., paving, $5,000.
Holy Spirit Parish of Bowling Green, 4754 Smallhouse Road, carport, $2,000.
Ronaldette Buttrum, 458 Old Lovers Lane, pool, $50,000.
Will Bush, Lot 96, Stagner Farms subdivision, fence.
LJ2 Construction, Lot 201, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $223,800.
S&S Construction, 3159 Gablewood Ave., garage, $50,000.
Frederick Wells Jr., Lot 58, Remington Place subdivision, fence.
Timothy and Cassie Faulkner, 515 Foxmoor Drive, garage, $150,000.
Daniel and Heather Young, 1079 Lodge Hall Road, single-family residence addition (garage), $91,000.
Rick and Patricia Genton, 220 Sutters Mill Drive, storm shelter, $7,100.
Paul and Lisa Meyers, 1743 Hays Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $485,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 198, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Phil Brown Construction, Lot 635, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
Melisa Cerimovic, Lot 162, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $680,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 206, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $294,440.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 44, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $377,865.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 28, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $508,200.
Lindsay Krinock, 568 Coleman Lane, pool, $7,000.
Hollis and Carolyn Thrasher, 361 Shaker Mill Road, single-family residence addition (sunroom), $9,000.
Benny and Sue Lindsey, 10166 Louisville Road, short-term rental, $12,000.
Benny and Sue Lindsey, 10172 Louisville Road, short-term rental, $3,000.
Todd and Kim Ferrier, 1331 Beech Bend Road, single-family residence addition, $150,000.
Florim and Ardita Mirena, Lot 145, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
David and Donna Peterson, 707 Dye Ford Road, storage shed, $5,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 169, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $240,000.
Douglas and Tammy Jennings, 958 Hunters Pointe Lane, garage, $50,000.
Jeffrey and Krystal Martin, 802 Emma Lane, pool, $60,000.
Christopher Cole, 123 Tyler Drive, garage, $19,000.
Daniel and Erin Birkenhauer, 11642 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $275,000.
Living River Homes & Company LLC, Lot 29, Crabtree Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Quincy and Chastity Pirtle, Lot 34, Springfield subdivision, fence.
Leon and Marilyn Orange, 12758 Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $70,000.
Matthew Harlow, 635 Basham Road, pool, $50,000.
Emini Gentian, 8789 Spartan Court, single-family residence, $300,000.
Matthew Harlow, 635 Basham Road, single-family residence remodel, $20,000.
Katherine Buchanan and Anthony Tabor, 2236 Grider Pond Road, deck, $17,000.
Plano C-Store Holdings LLC, 3205 Plano Road, fuel canopy, $122,415.
Paul and Maia Ford, 101 Rembrandt Court, storm damage remodel, $8,000.
Jeffrey and Michelle Scott, 130 Rembrandt Court, single-family residence (storm damage), $250,000.
Julie Chaffin and Ronald Montgomery, 2866 Blue Level Providence Road, pool, $9,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 94, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, accessory structure (storm damage), $750,000.
Casey and Derek Lindsey, 507 Castle Heights Road, storage shed, $10,000.
Steven and Jennifer Chumbley, Lot 160, The Springfield subdivision, fence.
Wallace and Linda McCray, 291 Aaron Road, pool, $8,480.
Lisa Stigall and Scott Mason, 514 McCoy Place Drive, pool, $32,000.
Alen and Minka Grabus, 4014 Cadillac Ave., single-family residence addition (covered deck, porch, patio), $3,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lots 657, 658 and 660, Northridge subdivision, three single-family residences each at a cost of $145,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 659, Northridge subdivision, Lot 659, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Stephen Daniel, Lot 185, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Stephen Daniel, Lot 186, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Stephen Daniel, Lot 187, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Stephen Daniel, Lot 188, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
CD Properties, 433 Hunts Bend Road, short-term rental, $85,000.
Lisa Stigall and Scott Mason, 514 McCoy Place Drive, pavilion, $14,500.
Michael Kap, 1010 Morehead Road, paving, $5,300.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 206, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $165,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 208, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $165,000.
Cora Massey and Adam Carson, 1145 Ben T. Johns Road, workshop, $100,000.
Emily-Kaye Smith and Jonathan Pellegrino, 6662 Glen Lily Road, workshop, $50,000.
Mahdy Yousif, 1850 Blue Level Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
William Barman, 211 Marston Mill Way, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $27,000.
Brad and Stacy Vincent, 100 Mansfield Drive, garage, $34,700.
Jose and Natalia Morales, 9177 Hermitage Lane, single-family residence, $430,000.
Ronnie and Lisa Allerkamp, 2136 Belle Have Blvd., pool, $47,000.
Megan Reid and John Gonzales, 3591 Richardsville Road, demolition, $2,475.
Elzin and Samira Civic, 3058 Compass Court, pool, $50,000.
Kristy Ashley and Ryan Johnson, 3066 Compass Court, pool, $62,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lots 217, 226, 228, 230, 232, 233, 235, 236, 238 and 240, McKinney Farms subdivision, 10 single-family residences each at a cost of $140,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 74, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $390,915.
Thomas and Renee McGinnis, 191 L.C. Carr Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 634, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Zomi Agape Church Inc., 558 Blue Level Road, storm damage (accessory structure), $45,000.
Harold and Trish Wallace, 8697 Pebblestone Lane, pool, $40,000.
Sawyer Williams, 1199 Shaker Mill Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Subash Monger, 2910 Cheyenne Drive, storage shed, $1,250.
Nicholas and Patricia Goley, 2037 Old Union Church Road, business, $500,000.
Robert and Beth Lawrence, 4917 Carl Jordan Road, single-family residence, $225,000.
Raul Rivas, Lot 110, Weatherstone subdivision, fence.
Darron and Pamela Kirby, 8020 Cemetery Road, garage, $11,445.
Nicholas Huerta, 272 Hilltop Road, pool $35,000.
Edward Grimes, Lot 45, Ivan Downs subdivision, accessory apartment, $35,000.
Sean and Tabitha Foley, 2087 Claypool Alvaton Road, single-family residence, $500,000.
Katelyn and Jack Blaha, Lot 22, Blevins Farm subdivision, fence.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 164, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $495,000.
Leia Allen and Bradley Knee, 3145 Detour Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Biggs Real Estate LLC, Lots 223 and 225, McKinney Farms subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $145,000.
JFJ Investments LLC, Lots 227 and 229, McKinney Farms subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $145,000.
JHB Real Estate LLC, Lots 231 and 234, McKinney Farms subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $145,000.
Michael and Glenda Blankenship, Lot 17, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, fence.
Christie Higginbotham, 8720 Merrill Circle, pool, $30,000.
Bruce Updegraff Jr., 205 Jenkins Road, single-family residence, $160,000.
Darriel Paul Clark, 2460 Murphy Road, storage shed, $10,000.
Lauren Copple and John Brewer, 634 Masters Way, fence.
Viktor and Sanja Dudaric, 639 Allen Michael Lane, fence.
Viktor and Sanja Dudaric, 639 Allen Michael Lane, storage shed, $12,000.
Michael and Danielle Wheeler, 8107 Old Greenhill Road, pool, $42,500.
Jeff and Jennifer Croslin, 629 Greenbriar Road, single-family residence, $400,840.
Bowling Green
Stewart-Richey Con-struction, 1309 Production Ave., commercial building, $9,628.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (Crown Cork & Seal, alter-repair commercial building, storm damage), 1291 Prosperity Lane, commercial building, $13,812,913.
Vision Builders, 937 Drakes Ridge Lane, Lot 5-159, residential building, $435,133.
Jagoe Homes, 916 Anise Lane, Lot 180, residential building, $308,540.
Jagoe Homes, 794 Lily St., Lot 98, residential building, $351,795.
Nezir Ahmetovic (add to single-family residence, roof over porch), 126 Clearview Ave., residential building, $2,000.
Jagoe Homes, 644 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 157, residential building, $260,630.
Ford & Ford (Groovy Gus Min Donuts bathroom, alter commercial interior), 1713 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $18,000.
Uspiritus (demolition of barn), 513 Glen Lily Road, demolition, $1.
Vision Builders (storm rebuild), 833 Rockwood Drive, residential building, $525,670.
Taibos Landing/Ty Nguyen, 6567 Nashville Road, demolition, $10,000.
Mary Stockton (single-family residence addition), 1121 Magnolia St., residential building, $125,000.
National Barn Co. (Railroad Plaza Building No. 4, commercial storage building), 632 Adams St., commercial building, $23,050.
Jagoe Homes, 710 Kobus St., Lot 153, residential building, $368,950.
JC Brewer Construction (Fuel Fortress, change of use, alter commercial interior), 3268 Nashville Road, commercial building, $180,000.
Designer Flooring & Interiors (Lisa Marshall, alter commercial interior), 901 Lehman Ave., Unit 9, commercial building, $9,000.
National Barn Co. (Railroad Plaza, new commercial storage), 632 Adams St., Building No. 5, commercial building, $202,840.
National Barn Co. (Railroad Plaza, commercial storage building), 632 Adams St., Building No. 3, commercial building, $18,440.
National Barn Co. (Railroad Plaza, commercial storage building), 632 Adams St., Building No. 2, commercial building, $25,355.
National Barn Co. (Railroad Plaza, commercial storage building), 632 Adams St., Building No. 1, commercial building, $73,760.
Van Thang (add to single-family residence, porch roof), 117 Meadowbrook Circle, residential building, $3,000.
Habitat for Humanity (Durbin Estates, new single-family residence), 1234 Regis O’Connor Blvd., residential building, $115,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 1216 Regis O’Connor Blvd., Lot 11-46, residential building, $105,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 1210 Regis O’Connor Blvd., Lot 11-47, residential building, $1,115,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 1228 Regis O’Connor Blvd., residential building, $105,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 1222 Regis O’Connor Blvd., residential building, $105,000.
Gomez Construction, 143 Hillridge Court, Lot 53, residential building, $150,000.
Mid Ky. Restore (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 703 Sherwood Drive, residential building, $131,000.
Asuncion Cancino Shanchez (alter commercial interior), 757 Old Morgantown Road, commercial building, $5,300.