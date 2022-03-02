Bowling Green
Jason Mills (new detached garage), 1422 Mount Ayr Circle, residential building, $45,000.
Marcelo Quintanilla (add porch to mobile home), 1856 Loop Ave., residential building, $3,500.
William Head (Chuck E. Cheese, alter interior), 2625 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $274,496.
Signs Express (Lawless Orthodontics), 895 Wilkinson Trace, sign
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling Inc. (alter/repair single-family residence), 712 Briarwood Court, residential building, $20,000.
Zhonghang Xia, 264 Stone Hollow Ave., Lot 163, residential building, $85,000.
JLW Rental (new single-family residence, existing foundation), 972 Mossy Stone Court, residential building, $70,000.
JLW Rental (new single-family residence, existing foundation), 978 Mosy Stone Court, residential building, $70,000.
JLW Rental (new single-family residence, existing foundation), 580 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $70,000.
JLW Rental (new single-family residence, existing foundation), 591 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $70,000.
JLW Rental (new single-family residence, existing foundation), 595 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $70,000.
BBD Corp (partial commercial building demolition, HOTEL Inc.), 1005 Boatlanding Road, demolition, $32,100.
Raven Construction/Joseph Muchina (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 2453 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $30,000.
Raven Construction/Joseph Muchina (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 2449 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $30,000.
Kirby Builders, 300 Stone Meadows Circle, Lot 6-9, residential building, $1,400,000.
WAKY Signs, 2211 Scottsville Road, sign.
Design Builders (demolition/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 501 Nutwood St., residential building, $53,000.
Stewart Richey Construction (commercial building demolition, storm damage), 2235 Russellville Road, demolition, $40,000.
Jason Smith Construction (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 1019 Magnolia St., residential building, $70,000.
Kinser Farms (commercial building demolition), 1340 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $4,500.
Kinser Farms (commercial building demolition), 1333 Magnolia St., demolition, $6,500.
Keltner Construction (repair single-family residence, storm damage), 1024 Magnolia St., residential building, $125,000.
Warren County
Stagner Farms LLC, Lot 117, Stagner Farms subdivision, utililty/miscellaneous, $100,000.
Timothy Young, 671 Old Greenhill Road, barn, $4,500.
Megan Basham, Lot 559, Northridge subdivision, fence, $10,192.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 104, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $226,800.
Justin Hurst, Lot 496, Hidden River Estates, fence.
Trey Turner, Lot 58, Legacy Pointe, fence.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 35, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $223,110.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 50, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $202,680.
Thomas A. Morris, 3448 Elrod Road, moving structure.
Victor Hicks, 209 Upper Stone Ave., short-term rental.
Michael and Jana Young, Lot 72, Meadowview subdivision, fence.
John Brantuk, 226 Trellis St., storm shelter, $6,200.
Christopher and Diana Harl, 1509 Aquarius Way, single-family residence remodel, $35,000.
Brian and Leann Fisher, 2412 Silver Oak St., pool, $40,783.
Vertical Bridge Development LLC, 3403 Penns Chapel Road, cellular tower, $140,000.
Charlene Lonesberry, 10484 Glasgow Road, agriculture building, $68,707.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 661, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 644 Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, temporary structure.
Linda Ruth Cherry, 4691 Old Petros Woodburn Road, manufactured home, $61,000.
Kyle and Jo Sledge, 3649 Hays Smiths Grove Road, pool, $68,500.
Jonathan and Amy Blick, 2824 Greathouse Road, pool, $55,400.
Brett and Mandye Boor, 587 Montrose Drive, pool, $58,500.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 88, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $159,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 90, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $133,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 93, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $198,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 122, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $127,000.
Jeffrey Young, 230 West Villa subdivision, single-family residence addition, $15,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 46, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 45, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.
S&S Construction, Lot 78, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $460,000.
S&S Construction, Lot 78, Drakes Ridge subdivision, garage, $40,000.
S&S Construction, Lot 78, Drakes Ridge subdivision, accessory apartment, $120,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 251, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 264, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $360,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, 5213 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $360,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, 5213 Bristow Road, pool, $50,000.
Vikram and Nima Patel, Lot 121, Fountain Trace subdivision, single-family residence addition, $83,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 105, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 256, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Belynda and Austin Yeckering, 613 Old Greenville Road, manufactured home, $87,900.
Jeryn Lee, 10685 Barren River Road, short-term rental.
Jeryn Lee, 10730 Barren River Road, short-term rental.
Vewin Pulliam, 9608 Ky. 185, single-family residence, $355,000.
Asmir and Samira Sadikovic, Lot 149, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $320,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 54, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $338,000.
Leslie Scott, 480 Norris Road, single-family residence remodel (living space), $30,000.
David Wiles, Lot 89, Twin Elms subdivision, fence.
Michael and Kaitlyn Seymour, 691 Maci St., garage, $33,676.
Bradley Cardwell, 6656 Blue Level Road, manufactured home, $136,188.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 33, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Matthew and Crystal Marple, 1901 Will Bohannon Road, short-term rental.
Matthew and Crystal Marple, 271 Dunn Moon Road, short-term rental.
James and Sarah Gwilliam, Lot 46, September Lakes subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
J and R Contracting LLC, Lot 5, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 86, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 11, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 142, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Vikram and Nima Patel, 1564 Stillwater Court, paving, $110,530.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 56, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 93, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Aaron and Courtney Davenport, 1208 Fuqua Road, agriculture building, $35,000.
David and Susan Justus, 258 Delane Flora Road, single-family residence, $210,000.
Todd and Tammy Mandeville, Lot 8, Windmill Heights subdivision, single-family residence (storm damage), $80,000.
Lejla Nuhanovic and Ramiz Becic, Lot 227, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $380,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 139, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $156,000.
D.R Horton Inc., Lot 137, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $151,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 38, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $144,000.
Tim and Melinda Elkins, 1183 T. Elkins Road, pool, $61,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 103, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $144,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 138, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $144,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 135, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $156,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 134, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 133, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $151,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 126, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $144,000.
D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 120, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Innovatas Construction Group, Lot 2, Haley Estate subdivision, single-family residence, $245,000.
JDA Construction, Lot 22, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $377,000.
Motley Trading Co. LLC, Lot 24, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $330,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 280, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $256,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 281, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $271,000.
Bahrudin and Almedina Karabegovic, 2509 Bedford Court, garage, $30,000.
George Housley, 10400 Russellville Road, pool, $13,000.
Elvir and Azmira Dervisevic, 3650 Nugget Drive, pool, $40,000.
Geneva Davis, 824 Hardwoods Drive, paving, $2,400.
Jimmy and Lorie Donohue, 206 Little Bear Court, pool, $69,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 82, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $390,000.
Contracting Unlimited Inc., 4558 Petros Road, single-family residence, $425,000.
Lewie Powell Family Trust, 712 Old Tram Road, accessory structure (storm damage), $50,000.
Michael and Sandra Gabbard, 1615 South McElwain Road, agriculture building, $50,000.
Nami Nahid, 270 Meadowlark Trail, garage, $26,000.
Penny Masden-Copas, 157 Fox Run Circle, single-family residence addition (living space), $250,000.