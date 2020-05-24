Bowling Green
Clover Signs (Quality Inn), 4646 Scottsville Road, sign.
Skyline Village Mobile Home Park, 1856 Loop Ave., Lots 442, 513, 253, 304, 524, 138, 201, mobile homes.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 821 Sweet Bay Ave., residential building, $264,912.
A1 Signs (Rafferty’s), 1939 Scottsville Road, sign.
Premier Sign, 1731 Campbell Lane, sign.
David Heath Building & Remodeling, 312 Moultrie Drive, residential building, $5,465.
Hatbro LLC, 709 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $35,000.
